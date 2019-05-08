Passage AI Wins "Technology of the Year" in the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passage AI, a leader in NLP-enabled conversational AI interfaces, today announced it has earned the prestigious "Technology of the Year" title in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards .

Passage AI was chosen for its industry-leading conversational AI platform that has demonstrated a 95 percent or higher accuracy in field tests. High accuracy is of key importance to customers who may be interacting with AI chatbots to get answers to their customer service queries. Passage AI has also built native natural language processing models in all major languages and their enterprise customers have deployed chatbots in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Japanese and Mandarin Chinese.

Most first-generation bots previously couldn't provide correct responses after a couple of tries, which frustrated early-adopting consumers, businesses and influencers in the space. Consequently, it has become imperative for customer-facing bots to produce near-perfect accuracy. As the omnichannel customer experience becomes more and more of a key brand differentiator, it's crucial for the business to get things right at the first point of contact, helping to drive loyalty and ensure that customers keep coming back.

Passage AI's platform also provides ease of use, allowing anyone to build a chatbot in less than 2 weeks and deploy it automatically on over 20 different channels, including a website, mobile app, messaging platforms, voice assistants and IVRs, which helps better meet the needs of today's customer.

Recently, a Canadian mobile telecommunications provider chose Passage AI for their higher-traffic support page in order to provide 24/7 global customer support coverage. This provided a two-fold benefit - it helped to triage the volume of inbound requests to support agents, and also improved customer experience with near-real-time responses to every inbound query. In the last quarter of 2018, the chatbot was able to resolve nearly half of all inbound queries from customers, while leveraging Live Agent Support integration to hand off those customers to agents for the more complex scenarios. This integration also resulted in an estimated $330,000 in annual savings.

"At Passage AI, our customers always come first. Being awarded 'Technology of the Year' reaffirms to us that we are helping our customers achieve their goals of providing unsurpassed customer service through our cutting-edge conversational AI platform," said Ravi N. Raj, CEO and co-founder of Passage AI. "We aim to deploy chatbots that can predict, understand and meet the needs of every customer, creating frictionless transactions and ensuring that the experience continues for years to come. We are proud of this accomplishment, and it will serve as a benchmark for the future as we continue to grow."

Full details of the winners are available on the Business Intelligence Group's website https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards .

About Passage AI

Founded in 2016 by Walmart Labs alumni Madhu Mathihalli and Ravi N. Raj and LinkedIn alumnus Mitul Tiwari, Passage AI enables businesses to harness the power of AI-enabled conversational interfaces to bring bottom-line benefits, to better utilize service agents saddled by mundane tasks, and to deliver exceptional customer experience. Passage AI counts Kohl's, Bridgestone, Shell, Wynn, Ford and TransUnion among the business and services that use its solution. A 2018 TiE50, Golden Bridge and Global Achievement for AI award winner, the company has secured $10.3 million in total funding and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. More information can be found at https://www.passage.ai .

