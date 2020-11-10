Passageways Announces Breakthrough Enhancements To OnBoard To Extend Its Best-In-Class Virtual Board Management And Governance Capabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways today announced an important product upgrade to its award-winning OnBoard board management software platform that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors. Delivered as part of its OnBoard Accelerate initiative, the upgrade refines the user experience to make it even more intuitive, enhances security, prepares the platform for future accessibility improvements and support for additional languages, and introduces two new compelling features: Minutes Builder and D&O Questionnaires.

"The OnBoard Accelerate initiative is about the future of OnBoard and our focus on innovation," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha. "This is the continuation of an incredible investment in our platform and enables us to accelerate OnBoard toward the future as the only board intelligence platform."

This release consists of three primary updates:

1. Improved User Experience – The OnBoard user experience has been refined in subtle but impactful ways to improve the look and feel without any need for re-training for existing users. The focus has been on simplification and consistency, and making the entire experience more intuitive than ever.

2. Updated Underlying Technology – OnBoard's innovative technology platform has been updated with pro-active security enhancements and foundational development that lays the groundwork for future work to improve accessibility and to support additional languages.

3. New, Compelling Functionality: Minutes Builder and D&O Questionnaire – Designed with direct input from customers, these two new features make OnBoard an even more robust end-to-end board management solution.

Minutes Builder unifies the OnBoard workflow and enables boards and leadership teams to take minutes directly within the platform and without the need to switch between apps.

D&O Questionnaires simplify the process – for both administrator and directors – of gathering the extensive background information that is important for good governance.

"As the first release in our OnBoard Accelerate initiative, the platform modernization work moves us significantly forward towards our product vision of data-enabled boards," said Passageways Vice President of Product, Doug Wilson. "The work our customers do is more important today than ever, so we've focused on implementing enhancements that will make that work more efficient and provide them with the data, intelligence and tools they need to enhance the board and executive meeting functions and decision-making processes."

The news complements Passageways' launch of its Recover and Re-Imagine campaign, which offers new customers 90 days of OnBoard for free when they purchase by the end of the year. New customers will join the 2,000 global companies representing 12,000 boards and committees around the world who already use and trust OnBoard, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Kenya, Bahrain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and government bodies. Learn more at Passageways.com.

