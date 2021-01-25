Passageways Celebrates Rapid Growth In 2020 And Sets Sights On Accelerated Expansion For Board Management Platform (OnBoard) In 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, creator of OnBoard, the award-winning board management software platform that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors, announced record milestones in customer and revenue growth and accelerating expansion into new global markets. Under its ambitious 2021 growth plan, Passageways plans to build on its 2020 momentum by strengthening the OnBoard platform with new capabilities that drive powerful and collaborative engagement for boards, board directors, and other organizational leaders.

"2020 was an incredible journey. We were honored to support our customers working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we proudly welcome our new customers as they seek to improve their board collaboration and execute their governance responsibilities," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "As we turn to 2021, we are optimistic about the future and our plans to continue developing OnBoard as the premier cloud-first and mobile-first platform for board and leadership team intelligence, collaboration, and engagement."

2020 Milestones

Added 1,000 new customers over the last 18 months from over 25 countries.

Increased average user time in OnBoard by over 40% in 2020, demonstrating the value of progressive new capabilities and features added to the platform.

Achieved an average score of 9 out of 10 on a satisfaction survey of 2,000+ customers.

Headquartered in Indianapolis , Passageways expanded or opened offices in London , Montreal , and Sydney to support its growing customer base in the United Kingdom , Canada , Australia , and New Zealand .



Innovation

In 2020, Passageways successfully launched new capabilities to ensure best-in-class security, scalability, and simplicity while supporting complex leadership and governance-based needs.

D&O Questionnaires – This advanced workflow tool simplifies and streamlines what is typically an arduous process for enterprise-level public companies: the annual implementation and collection of questionnaires and disclosure data required by law.

– This advanced workflow tool simplifies and streamlines what is typically an arduous process for enterprise-level public companies: the annual implementation and collection of questionnaires and disclosure data required by law. ISO 27001:2013 and SOC 2 Type 2 Certification – To demonstrate Passageways' commitment to data security and transparency, the company announced two important certifications. ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized information security standard and certifies that OnBoard complies with a globally standardized approach to managing and securing digital information. SOC 2 Type 2 certifies that outside firms have audited our procedures, controls, and security practices focusing on availability, security, privacy, and confidentiality.

– To demonstrate Passageways' commitment to data security and transparency, the company announced two important certifications. ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized information security standard and certifies that OnBoard complies with a globally standardized approach to managing and securing digital information. SOC 2 Type 2 certifies that outside firms have audited our procedures, controls, and security practices focusing on availability, security, privacy, and confidentiality. Minutes Builder – This tool enables teams to take minutes in real-time within OnBoard, share them quickly, capture in-meeting approvals, track attendance, and record motions as they happen.

– This tool enables teams to take minutes in real-time within OnBoard, share them quickly, capture in-meeting approvals, track attendance, and record motions as they happen. Engagement Analytics – In another industry first from Passageways, Engagement Analytics introduces sophisticated, anonymized, and aggregated analytics to iterate and improve meeting preparation, deliver strategic insights, and boost board engagement.

– In another industry first from Passageways, Engagement Analytics introduces sophisticated, anonymized, and aggregated analytics to iterate and improve meeting preparation, deliver strategic insights, and boost board engagement. Native Zoom integration – The industry's first direct, native integration with the popular Zoom web conferencing app streamlines the transition to virtual board meetings.

Tasks – A task management tool that helps boards and leadership teams be more action-orientated and effective by clarifying ownership of action items throughout the entire meeting cycle.

Customer Expansion

With its unwavering focus on inspiring organizations and boards to do their best work and realize their missions, Passageways continues to attract industry-leading customers to the OnBoard platform. Over the last 18 months, the company welcomed more than 1,000 new global customers to OnBoard, including:

Awards and Recognition

Passageways received multiple honors in 2020, including eight Stevie® Awards at The American Business Awards®, seven prestigious G2 awards for board management software, and six awards for product related reviews.

Alongside other industry heavyweights such as Cisco, Microsoft, Slack, and Zoom, Passageways also received a 2020 Tech Cares award in recognition of its work to help frontline teams during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Team Growth and Employee Experience

Passageways also continued its long-time support of its Pledge 1% campaign by donating "time, product, and profit."

Passageways employees donated their time and talents to charitable causes and communities around the globe. These efforts were documented as part of Giving Tuesday in December.

as part of Giving Tuesday in December. To help frontline teams during the COVID-19 pandemic, Passageways offered unrestricted access to OnBoard for up to five months to nonprofits, select government bodies, and institutions of higher education. Over 1,000 organizations worldwide participated in this effort.

Customer Success

OnBoard combines robust engineering with clear insights into how real boards and leadership teams work. The result is board management software with unrivaled ease of use and versatility that exceeds customer expectations and helps them achieve their organizational goals.

Indeed, customers are not shy about sharing how OnBoard has impacted their organizations:

"OnBoard makes everybody better at their position because it forces you to become more organized," says Dr. Steven Waltz, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Valley Professionals Community Health Centers. "At the meeting, you've got the information you need to make a better decision and help you do a better job."

More customer references and reviews are available at G2 and Capterra .

2021 Strategy

Passageways is already hard at work, building on the achievements of 2020 and riding a wave of momentum heading into 2021. The company's robust growth plan, which focuses and capitalizes on this momentum, includes:

Expanding best-in-class support for high-volume, highly complex enterprise customers via data analytics and intelligence, including high tech, healthcare, higher education, and financial services sectors. Rapid expansion, customer acquisition, customer growth, and support activities in international markets, including Canada , the UK, and Australia / New Zealand . Expanding OnBoard to support Leadership teams and their ability to collaborate with the board of directors on business strategy execution.

"The momentum we have coming into 2021 is exciting", says Passageways Vice President of Product, Doug Wilson. "There are so many opportunities to use modern technologies in a way that will positively impact the organizations we work with every day. We're focused on enabling our customers' boards and leadership teams to govern more effectively and to have better, more strategic, and collaborative meetings."

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, nonprofit organizations, and government bodies. Learn more at www.Passageways.com .

