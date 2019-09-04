Passageways CEO Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways today announced that its Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class technology executives. Passageways is a SaaS provider of board management and employee intranet solutions.

Paroon Chadha was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Paroon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Paroon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. Paroon will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Paroon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to join this distinguished group and look forward to leveraging the powerful resources that Forbes provides," Paroon said. "Every day, Passageways inspires and enable teams in boardrooms and offices around the world. This membership will only amplify that mission, and I can't wait to share our experiences with other leaders at Technology Council."

About Passageways

Passageways is a SaaS provider of collaboration solutions for boards and employees. OnBoard board management software is designed to delight directors and empower administrators throughout the meeting life cycle. OnSemble is a lovable, drag and drop, Employee Intranet that connects an entire workplace to one central collaboration hub of truth, that builds culture, and inspires employee engagement.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

