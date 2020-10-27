Passageways Invests In Global Organizations Recovering From COVID-19 Disruption By Offering 90 Days Of Free Access To OnBoard

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, creator of the award-winning OnBoard virtual board management software that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors, today announced an unprecedented special offer. New accounts are eligible to receive 3 months (90 days) of free access to OnBoard when purchased by December 31, 2020.

"With many organizations struggling to recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we're proud to help them reimagine their governance by offering 90 days of OnBoard for free when they purchase by the end of the year," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha. "The governance work of boards is more important than ever. Leaders need to plan and govern today for the challenges ahead, and the mission of their organizations hinges on their ability to collaborate effectively in a virtual environment."

OnBoard is the most complete virtual collaboration platform available. It was made for these uncertain times. The platform helps leaders plan, collaborate, and effortlessly execute their strategic planning from any place, on every device, at any time. It's the most robust governance platform ever built, integrating seamlessly with tools like Zoom, eSignatures, Voting, Secure Messaging, and more.

"Organizations everywhere are reimagining their governance in light of the uncertainty brought by COVID-19," said Passageways Chief Marketing Officer, Rob Kunzler. "We're here to help all teams start 2021 with renewed focus and provide them with the governance and virtual collaboration tools they need to help them successfully accomplish their missions."

Details on the special offer can be found at Passageways.com/board-portal/investing-in-recovery. New customers will join the 2,000 global companies representing 12,000 boards and committees around the world who already use and trust OnBoard, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Kenya, Bahrain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and government bodies. Learn more at Passageways.com.

