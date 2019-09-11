Passageways Launches New Program to Donate Its Board Management Software to Nonprofit for Free

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways today announced the Your Nomination, Our Donation program. The program builds on the Pledge 1% program and asks anyone to nominate a nonprofit to receive a free lifetime license of Passageways OnBoard board management software. The program is an opportunity for companies and leaders to demonstrate social responsibility and commitment to their community.

"We're thrilled to launch the Your Nomination, Our Donation Program. And we simply can't wait to meet new nonprofits and give them the gift of more strategic meetings and a happier board of directors with our award-winning board management software, OnBoard," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha. "We're longtime members of the Pledge 1% program – each year we give back 1% of our product, time, and profit to charitable causes. This program builds on that foundation. It brings in new voices and expands our reach. Every person, team, and organization should nominate their favorite nonprofit. It will help us discover charitable causes we'd never meet on our own."

Anyone can nominate a 501(c)(3) nonprofit they know, work for, or believe in at the Your Nomination, Our Donation website. Passageways will assess all nominations and will announce winners semiannually, with the round of winners announced on October 31st.

OnBoard is board management software that's designed to make directors and administrators happy. Because it is a legal requirement for a nonprofit to have a board of directors, OnBoard can make a big impact even at the smallest organization. By eliminating paper waste and saving valuable time, each nomination is an opportunity to help a nonprofit for years to come.

Since joining the Pledge 1% program, Passageways employees have donated over 1000+ hours to charities and nonprofits they care deeply about.

The Your Nomination, Our Donation program innovates on the Pledge 1% program by bringing outside voices to the table to ensure that nonprofits doing impactful work aren't overlooked.

Nominate a nonprofit you care about today.

About Passageways

Passageways is a SaaS provider of collaboration solutions for boards and employees. OnBoard board management software is designed to delight directors and empower administrators throughout the meeting life cycle. OnBoard makes boards happy because it was created with the guidance of real board members. That's why directors with limited experience with technology love OnBoard – it was made just for them.

