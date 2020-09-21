Passageways Strengthens Leadership Team With Hiring Of Marketing Leader Rob Kunzler As Chief Marketing Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, creator of the award-winning OnBoard virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors, is delighted to announce the appointment of marketing leader Rob Kunzler to serve as Chief Marketing Officer.

Kunzler brings a proven track record of 20+ years leading strategic marketing for growth-focused software, data, and technology companies. His experience spans multiple segments with notable experience in healthcare, supply chain, telecommunications, cyber security and media and entertainment. Prior to joining Passageways, Kunzler served as Chief Marketing Officer at Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of strategic software, data, and consulting services for healthcare. In that role, he delivered an evolved brand messaging and positioning platform for the organization that helped unify go-to-market and demand generation strategies. He has also held senior marketing leadership positions with FourKites and CSG International.

"I am excited to join the company as Passageways accelerates its growth through its best-in-class board management platform, OnBoard," Kunzler said. "My past work and experience have prepared me for the customer growth-focused culture that is Passageways. I am excited to apply my experience in building and enhancing brands in the service of revenue generation and helping expand our notable success with enterprise accounts in healthcare, higher educational, financial services, and not-for-profits."

At Passageways, Kunzler will lead the marketing organization, including marketing strategy, brand development, demand generation, communications, and segment marketing, working closely with the existing Passageways leadership team. He will report to Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha.

"I founded Passageways with a bold vision to inspire and enable boards and leadership teams to do their best work in a digital world," said Chadha. "I am excited to add Rob to our growing and accomplished leadership team who are collectively committed to building the world's best intelligent board management and collaboration platform. Crucial in this journey is building on our 10+ year moment, expanding our geographies served, and building out segments like enterprise, healthcare, and higher education. Rob and his experience in strategic marketing and brand strategies come at an opportune time for us."

This appointment is the latest in a series of recent Passageways executive hires, including Adarsh Mantravadi as Director of Business Development and Strategy for Government and Nonprofits, and Tom Millay as General Manager for its OnSemble product line. After nearly 12 years of positive organic growth, Passageways announced in early 2020 the raise of new growth capital funding led by its existing investors, Five Elms Capital and Saratoga Financial. OnBoard is actively used and trusted by 12,000 boards and committees around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Kenya, Bahrain, Mexico, and Canada.

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and government bodies. Learn more at onboard.co.

