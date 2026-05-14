Passaic County Community College Announces Technology Partnership to Benefit Students and Recruit Teachers

Strategic Partnership with Where Trades Go, a Trade-Specific Networking Platform

PATERSON, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic County Community College (PCCC) today announced its partnership with Where Trades Go to offer a new networking platform for its Trade Studies program. The innovative Where Trades Go platform provides features that will attract new students and teachers to PCCC and help the college to place graduating students in trades jobs.

Where Trades Go uses profiles instead of resumes to demonstrate the skills, abilities, and experiences of a tradesperson for prospective employers. Resumes fall short in the trades, often failing to accurately communicate the value of the tradesperson. Profile-based hiring solves for this, utilizing images and videos of completed work, certifications, and skill tests to provide a holistic view of one's experience and credibility.

"Our partnership will demonstrate the path forward for developing the trades workforce," said Jon H. Connolly, Acting Dean of Science and Technical Studies at PCCC. "This platform will help to attract prospective trade students, recruit new college instructors, and place graduates in the workforce. It is challenging for employers to find the skills and dispositions they need in their employees to grow their businesses. This is a game-changer for assisting them in finding the talent they need, and for young graduates who are eager to start applying their newly learned craft" This is an example of the type of innovation and collaboration that will shape the future for New Jersey's workforce." PCCC is introducing the platform at college fairs, county events, and county high schools. Through this community engagement, PCCC has filled all 16 dual-enrollment seats for the 2026-27 academic year. Additionally, 6 dual-enrollment alumni are returning for American Welding Society (AWS) Level II in Fall of 2026. PCCC is also using Where Trades Go to identify future instructor candidates.

PCCC's Trade Studies faculty and career placement partners will use the platform to increase the number of students placed in trades jobs. PCCC's goal is to place 100% of Trade Studies graduates. To date, the program has placed 90% of welding program graduates; Where Trades Go will support the team's efforts to close this gap. "Where Trades Go isn't just going to set up our students for success in their first post-grad role. Their profiles will grow with them throughout their career to help them succeed in the workforce," said Richard Genco, Instructor and Coordinator of the Welding program at PCCC. "That's more value than we've been able to give them with resume support while they're with us."

PCCC is integrating Where Trades Go into the Welding curriculum as part of its job placement network. New students will be introduced to the platform during orientation while existing students and alumni are currently being onboarded through guided profile setup. Students will document milestones and achievements with photos and videos of their work to build their profile.

"Setting up my Where Trades Go profile was easy and empowering," said Robert Santiago, a welding student at PCCC. "Seeing all of my accomplishments on my profile is helping to build my confidence and pride in my welding work."

"We designed the platform to support the hard work that trade schools are doing to get their students hired," said Brian Drucks, CEO and Founder of Where Trades Go. "The ecosystem that we have created will save time and resources for career placement teams so they can help more students find success than ever before."

To learn more about the PCCC Trade Studies program, click here. To learn more about Where Trades Go, click here. To access the press kit, click here.

About Passaic County Community College

Passaic County Community College (PCCC) is a public, two-year institution serving Passaic County, New Jersey, with a mission to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality education. Founded in 1971, PCCC offers more than 80 degree, certificate, and workforce development programs across multiple campuses. The College is dedicated to student success, career readiness, and seamless transfer opportunities, supporting a diverse student population through inclusive learning environments and strong community partnerships. To learn more visit: https://pccc.edu/

About Where Trades Go

Where Trades Go is a construction-focused matchmaking-style networking platform for tradespeople, connecting them with companies seeking skilled tradespeople or trade schools seeking students. The platform replaces resumes with verified profiles that showcase real skills, certifications, and examples of work. Its new product for trade and vocational schools helps to recruit students, manage profiles, and connect graduates with employers to create a seamless pipeline from training to careers in the trades. Designed with firsthand industry insight, Where Trades Go automates the hiring and recruitment process for tradespeople, employers, and educators alike, helping users achieve more with less time and effort. To learn more, visit: https://wheretradesgo.com/

Media Contact

Kristina Diodati

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SOURCE Where Trades Go