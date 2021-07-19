Passaic Valley Water Commission Kicks off 2021 Hydrant Flushing Program

CLIFTON, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of ongoing efforts to improve service to its customers, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will begin its annual Hydrant Flushing Program on Monday, July 19, 2021. Hydrant flushing will be done within the Cities of Clifton, Passaic and Paterson and will continue through the end of the year. The water mains will be flushed weekdays between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

What is Hydrant Flushing and Why is PVWC Doing it?

Hydrant Flushing is the quick release of water from fire hydrants and is vital to the general maintenance of the water distribution system.

Removes accumulated sediment from water mains in order to ensure high-quality drinking water.

Flushing hydrants is an important preventative maintenance activity that verifies proper operation of hydrants if the need for firefighting arises.

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) assures all customers that the water will be safe for use during this period; however, there may be some unavoidable water discoloration and low pressure at any time during flushing. Customers are encouraged to run the cold water after hydrant flushing for a minute or 2 to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes (or any other processing) as staining may occur.

For flushing schedules and zones, please visit www.PVWC.com/flushing or follow us on Facebook (@thePVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and/or Twitter (@PVWC).

For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 201-494-6153 or [email protected]

