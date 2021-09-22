Passaic Valley Water Commission: Water Delivery Hotline Is Open

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) has created a Water Delivery Hotline to assist elderly or home-bound customers during the ongoing Boil Water Advisory. Elderly or home-bound residents can request delivery of bottled water by calling the hotline at 862-304-6232, Monday to Friday between 7:30 am and 6:30 am.

Torrential rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused water-runoff to flow into the 52-million-gallon New Street Reservoir and contaminated the water supply. As a result, a Boil Water Advisory was issued to more than 250,000 residents in the cities of Paterson and Passaic, as well as parts of Clifton and Woodland Park.

The cities of Clifton, Passaic and Paterson have set-up bottled water distribution sites at numerous locations in the area. However, some residents have been unable to reach the distribution sites due to medical or other issues.

To ensure that everyone has access to bottled water, PVWC, in cooperation with the cities, the NJ State Police, NJ National Guard, area Offices of Emergency Management, and other agencies are working to distribute bottled water to residents impacted by this event. Elderly and home-bound residents can call the hotline Monday to Friday between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm at 862-304-6232 to arrange to have bottled water delivered to them.

Consumers are urged to visit www.PVWC.com/Alerts for additional information and to sign-up for emergency notifications via voice, text and/or email.

PVWC is New Jersey's largest public drinking water provider serving over 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties.

