Passaic Valley Water Commission: Water May Not Be Safe To Drink

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) issued a Boil Water Advisory on September 2, 2021 for more than 250,000 consumers in Passaic, Paterson, parts of Clifton, and parts of Woodland Park. The advisory was issued because excessive water run-off from Hurricane Ida has contaminated the New Street Reservoir, which is located on Mountain Avenue in Woodland Park.

Consumers in the impacted area should boil the water before it is consumed. Boiling water in a rolling boil for one minute will kill bacteria and other organisms in the water. PVWC has established bottled water distribution sites in the impacted areas.

Consumers are urged to visit www.PVWC.com/Alerts for additional information and to sign-up for emergency notifications via voice, text and/or email.

Within an hour of the event, PVWC issued notices to local municipalities and took immediate steps to monitor, measure and manage the contamination. The New Street Reservoir will remain inoperable while PVWC works to remove the contaminated water and bring the reservoir back to high-quality water quality standards.

The New Street Reservoir is one of three open reservoirs in the PVWC system. The reservoir stores treated drinking water after it is treated but before it is distributed to consumers. PVWC has been trying to remove the open reservoirs from service, but those efforts have been delayed and stalled by a small group of opponents who refused to accept the health concerns and argued it might harm the aesthetics of the area.

PVWC is New Jersey's largest public drinking water provider serving over 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties.

For more information about this release please contact Lendel Jones at 609-332-4821 or [email protected]

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

