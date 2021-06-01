Passendo Expands North American Presence With JTG Ventures Partnership

"We want to move quickly to take advantage of this largely unmet demand for in-email ad serving, while still remaining flexible to keep pace with the evolving on-the-ground realities."



"We believe partnering with JTG is a great way to do this - we have known Jon Slavin for many years and always been impressed by his deep endemic knowledge of the AdTech space," Jurgensen says.

JTG founder and AdTech veteran Jonathan Slavin says he is excited to join the Passendo team and to introduce them to JTG's friends, partners and industry colleagues in the North American AdTech community.

"There really are only a couple of companies playing in this space, and none that offer Passendo's complete email monetization package of direct deal placements, programmatic integration and native advertising functionality."

"Passendo is ready to fill a huge void that is only growing larger as publishers and advertisers look for ways to make the jump from cookie-based advertising to an identity-based world," explains Slavin.



"The JTG Ventures team looks forward to working seamlessly with the Passendo team and being part of the next exciting step in Passendo's growth."

The announcement follows a string of recent growth-focused news from the Danish AdTech company that have included new strategic hires, an official launch into the UK and a partnership with a US-based ad operations company, OAO.

About Passendo

Passendo is the leading European platform commercializing newsletter inventory. Founded in 2016 by two digital advertising pioneers, our award-winning email ad server and SSP provides value for publishers and advertisers worldwide, with over 4,000 premium publishing house newsletter inventories across the world. Partnering with some of the world's largest media publishers, we help them activate new incremental revenues in an existing and untapped media channel - in-email advertising - reaching new audiences to unlock new and exciting opportunities.

About JTG Ventures

JTG is a new kind of digital media consultancy, focused on identifying, facilitating and supporting revenue streams in truly immersive and 'hands-on' ways. JTG's team of industry veterans seamlessly becomes part of a client's team, implementing scalable strategies, supported by years of 'in the trenches' experience, vast networks of cross-platform relationships and a reputation for delivering real value to all parties.

