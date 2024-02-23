Passenger Car Seat Market Report and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Adient, Faurecia, Lear, Toyota Boshoku and Magna

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Car Seat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global passenger car seat market looks promising with opportunities in the armrest, pneumatic system, seat belt, seat frame & structure, seat headrest, seat height adjuster, seat recliner, seat track, and side/curtain airbag markets. The global passenger car seat market is expected to reach an estimated $43.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing use of motorized seats in mid-size vehicles and SUVs, growing emphasis on lightweight materials in passenger car seats and ridesharing, and rising global sales of automobiles.

Split/bench is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because split/bench seats are less expensive than bucket seats, making them more appealing alternative for budget-conscious purchasers.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising incidence of traffic incidents, increasing government rules requiring the installation of airbags in cars, and growing consumer demand for safety measures in cars in the region.

The study includes a forecast for the global passenger car seat by propulsion, seat type, component type, and region.

Passenger Car Seat Market by Propulsion

  • Battery Electric Vehicle
  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Passenger Car Seat Market by Seat Type

  • Bucket
  • Split/Bench

Passenger Car Seat Market by Component Type

  • Armrest
  • Pneumatic System
  • Seat Belt
  • Seat Frame & Structure
  • Seat Headrest
  • Seat Height Adjuster
  • Seat Recliner
  • Seat Track
  • Side/Curtain Airbag

Passenger Car Seat Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies passenger car seat companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the passenger car seat companies profiled in this report include-

  • Adient
  • Faurecia
  • Lear
  • Toyota Boshoku
  • Magna

Key Report Features

  • Market Size Estimates: Passenger car seat market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Passenger car seat market size by propulsion, seat type, component type, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Passenger car seat market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different propulsion, seat type, component type, and regions for the passenger car seat market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the passenger car seat market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Passenger Car Seat Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Passenger Car Seat Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Passenger Car Seat Market by Propulsion
3.3.1: Battery Electric Vehicle
3.3.2: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
3.3.3: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
3.4: Global Passenger Car Seat Market by Seat Type
3.4.1: Bucket
3.4.2: Split/Bench
3.5: Global Passenger Car Seat Market by Component Type
3.5.1: Armrest
3.5.2: Pneumatic System
3.5.3: Seat Belt
3.5.4: Seat Frame & Structure
3.5.5: Seat Headrest
3.5.6: Seat Height Adjuster
3.5.7: Seat Recliner
3.5.8: Seat Track
3.5.9: Side/Curtain Airbag

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Passenger Car Seat Market by Region
4.2: North American Passenger Car Seat Market
4.3: European Passenger Car Seat Market
4.4: APAC Passenger Car Seat Market
4.5: ROW Passenger Car Seat Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Passenger Car Seat Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Passenger Car Seat Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Passenger Car Seat Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Adient
  • Faurecia
  • Lear
  • Toyota Boshoku
  • Magna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf7ugl

Also from this source

