Passenger Car Security Systems Market to observe USD 1.14 Bn incremental growth; Dominated by Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, and Changhui Group among others -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Passenger Car Security Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the passenger car security systems market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.14 billion. The report provides detailed insights into the vendor landscape and offers information on several market players including Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Changhui Group, Continental AG, Crimestoppers Trust, DENSO Corp., Firstech LLC, and HELLA GmbH and Co. KG among others. Download Free Sample PDF Report to gain confidence.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in car thefts, the emergence of connected cars, and the rise in demand from emerging APAC countries. In addition, the growth in biometric technology is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing might hamper the market growth.

Vendor Landscape

The global passenger car security system market is fragmented. The market comprises many well-established manufacturers and small and high-end enterprises. Global vendors mainly occupy this market with the ensured quality of the products according to the rising demand of the consumers. Because of this extensive competitive rivalry, the regional players are facing challenges to sustain themselves in the market. However, for sustainability, vendors in the market need to consider certain features like quality, safety, and price. Product differentiation is an additional factor vendors must consider for having a global presence.

The report includes a competitive analysis that analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into segments such as immobilizer, central lock system, alarm system, and RKE and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Vendors Covered in the Market Study

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Aptiv Plc

Changhui Group

Continental AG

Crimestoppers Trust

DENSO Corp.

Firstech LLC

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

KIRAMEK inc

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: The global commercial vehicle ADAS market is segmented by technology (TPMS, PAS, FCW, and others), application (LCV and HCV), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The adoption of ADAS high among LCVs. Market to observe maximum growth in APAC. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market 2022-2026: The global acoustic vehicle alerting system market is segmented by application (two-wheeler and four-wheeler) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for acoustic vehicle alerting systems will be significant among two-wheeler users. APAC will emerge as major market. View Report Sample Here

Passenger Car Security Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Changhui Group, Continental AG, Crimestoppers Trust, DENSO Corp., Firstech LLC, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, KIRAMEK inc, Lear Corp., Marquardt GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nostaa Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Scorpion Automotive Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., Xtreme Auto Glass and Window Tint, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Immobilizer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Immobilizer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Immobilizer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Immobilizer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Immobilizer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Central lock system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Central lock system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Central lock system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Central lock system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Central lock system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Alarm system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Alarm system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Alarm system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Alarm system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Alarm system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 RKE and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on RKE and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on RKE and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Chart on RKE and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on RKE and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in car thefts

8.1.2 Emergence of connected cars

8.1.3 Rise in demand from emerging APAC countries

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Slowdown in automobile manufacturing

8.2.2 High cost of premium security features

8.2.3 Potential failure of electronic components used in vehicle security systems

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growth of biometric technology

8.4.2 Increase in use of smart mobile apps for passenger cars

8.4.3 Rise in risks associated with keyless cars

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 100: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 104: Continental AG - Key news

Exhibit 105: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 106: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 107: DENSO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 108: DENSO Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: DENSO Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 110: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 112: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 113: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments

Exhibit 114: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: HELLA GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 116: Lear Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 117: Lear Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 118: Lear Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 119: Lear Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 120: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio