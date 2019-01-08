Passenger Rail Connectivity Market in Europe and North America, Forecast to 2025

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger Rail Connectivity Market is Expected to be Valued at $9.77 Billion from the Period 2017 to 2025



With a strong resurgence in traffic volumes and shifting customer demands, the global railroads are finding themselves in the midst of change. Rail is becoming the favoured choice as cities seek the most economical and fuel-efficient modes of travel.



Western Europe is the largest market followed by North America and Eastern Europe in the passenger rail connectivity market.Rail connectivity is still an emerging market, with a significantly large portion of rail assets remaining to be connected.



Passenger rail connectivity involves a variety of technologies including mobile networks, global system for mobile communications for rail (GSM-R), onboard Wi-Fi, communication-based train control (CBTC) such as European Train Control System (ETCS II), and onboard infotainment systems through local networks.Rail industry participants are looking for methods to improve passenger rail traffic and revenues and are considering implementing rail connectivity projects to accomplish the same.



Boosting rail mobile connectivity comes with relatively less investment, and the returns are significantly large and spontaneous.Western Europe and North America are experimenting Wi-Fi onboard and 4G LTE services to improve passenger connectivity while Eastern Europe still incorporates first-generation GSM-R for mainline.



Participants from other parts of the world such as APAC have collaborated with their local network and mobile service providers to improve their returns in the passenger rail industry. The scope of this study is to allow digital technology companies around the world in aerospace, defense, automotive, and security industries to expand their product portfolio by helping them understand the market opportunities in the onboard passenger rail connectivity market. Passenger rail connectivity encompasses a gamut of communication systems and connectivity solutions including train-to-ground communication systems such as ETCS II, CBTC, GSM-R, onboard infotainment systems, applications, and mobile network connectivity, and all of these technologies are disruptive by way of their potential upgrades such as 4G LTE to 5G, next-generation ETCS, and next-generation GSM-R. There are plentiful opportunities in boosting the connectivity and passenger rail traffic and revenues consequentially.



This study provides details on the existing participants and startups in the connectivity and digital solutions provider industries, a comparative analysis on the passenger rail connectivity providers, competitive benchmarking of the key industry participants, market drivers, market restraints, challenges in the connectivity market and methods to overcome them, strategic approaches to gain better share in the market, forecasts of revenue from all the segments considered, and the conclusions that can be drawn from this study.



Author: Guruguhan Nataraj



