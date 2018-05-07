Passenger Rail Transportation Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary



Passenger rail transportation is the carriage of people from a station where they board the train to a destination station. The right to travel is obtained by the purchase of a ticket, either in advance or at the station before boarding the train.



Discounts may be offered to some passengers such as students and senior citizens. Passenger transport businesses' revenues are mainly from the tickets purchased by passengers.



The global passenger rail transportation market was valued at $265 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $130.38 billion or 49.20% of the global market. And China was the largest country accounting for $50.35 billion or 19% of the global passenger rail transportation market.



Most of the customers now expect service providers to accept payment through cards and digital wallets. With the development of applications like Apple pay, rail transportation service providers are also willing to offer platforms for varied payments.



As customers become more aware of contactless bank cards and mobile payments, adoption of virtual payment technologies is expected to rise significantly. For example, in the UK, 46.1 million contactless card transactions were made in December 2014 . Rail transportation companies such as Canada's Via Rail are accepting electronic payments made using digital wallet MasterPass, and card payments via debit and credit cards.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the passenger rail transportation? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The passenger rail transportation market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transportation services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The passenger rail transportation market section of the report gives context. It compares the passenger rail transportation market with other segments of the passenger rail transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Passenger Rail Transportation Market Indicators Comparison.



Scope

Markets Covered: Medium-Distance Passenger Transport; Long-Distance Passenger Transport; Short-Distance Passenger Transport



Companies Mentioned: East Japan Railway, MTR Hong Kong, Central Japan Railway, West Japan Railway, Canadian Pacific Railway



Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.



Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Passenger Rail Transportation Market Indicators Comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





