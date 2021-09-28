Passenger Vehicles to Command 74.3% of the Total Revenue Generated in Automotive Body in White Market through 2031 - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai: As per recent data released by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive body in white market size is projected to reach US$ 59.7 Bn in 2021. Driven by increasing automobile sales worldwide, the market is forecast to register growth at a 3.4% CAGR over the assessment period 2021-2031.

Despite increasing production in certain pockets, unimpressive automotive sales in mature markets and disruptions witnessed amidst COVID-19 have negatively affected the market for automotive body in white.

However, FMI projects steady recovery in sales and production as pandemic-induced restrictions are gradually lifted. According to the study, the market is expected to register 3.1% year-over-year in 2021.

In addition, the implementation of BS-VI regulations and growing demand for passenger vehicles for private commute post-pandemic will continue driving the global automotive body in white market in the forthcoming years.

To curb rising concerns regarding environmental pollution and carbon emissions, government authorities have imposed stringent regulations in several countries. This has led to the increasing demand for sustainable and cleaner manufacturing processes and products.

The need for sustainable practices and products in the automotive sector is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate sophisticated technologies that will helping in controlling carbon footprint. These developments are expected to augment market growth in the coming years.

Besides this, the introduction of lightweight automotive components to improve fuel efficiency and overall mobility of vehicles, is resulting in increased sales. Lightweight vehicles offer easy maneuverability and are made of sustainable components. This trend is anticipated to bode well for the global automotive body in white market.

FMI has projected China to emerge as the biggest automotive body in white market in East Asia. Easy availability of low-cost raw material and expansion of manufacturing and production units in the country will continue pushing sales of automotive body in white.

"Automotive body in white sales are expected to surge in response to the increasing production of electric vehicles. In order to capitalize on existing opportunities, market players are likely to focus on strategic collaborations," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

On the basis of product type, the chassis segment is set to witness high growth, holding 53% of the total market share.

In terms of vehicle type, passenger vehicles are estimated to account for 74.3% of the total market share.

The U.S. is projected to dominate the North America automotive body in white market, offering an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4,439 Mn during the assessment period.

automotive body in white market, offering an absolute $ opportunity of during the assessment period. Owing to increasing sales of automobiles in China , the automotive body in white market revenue in the country is anticipated to reach US$ 7.4 Bn between 2021 and 2031.

, the automotive body in white market revenue in the country is anticipated to reach between 2021 and 2031. Germany is anticipated to lead the European automotive body in white market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.8 Bn in 2021.

is anticipated to lead the European automotive body in white market, creating an absolute $ opportunity of in 2021. The Indian automotive body in white market is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR, due to rising disposable income and increasing urbanization.

The automotive body in white market in Japan is estimated to expand at a 3.7% CAGR.

is estimated to expand at a 3.7% CAGR. South Korea and Japan will collectively account for 9.1% of the global market share.

Prominent Drivers:

Intensive research and development to develop lightweight and innovative automotive body components are anticipated to drive market growth.

Increasing sales of autonomous and hybrid vehicles will propel sales of automotive body in white in the upcoming years.

Restraints:

High costs associated with lightweight material and its production process might stunt market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global automotive body in white market are focusing on production facility expansions to cater to the growing consumer demand. Apart from this, intensive research and development to develop innovative and unique products will remain a part of key players' growth strategies during the forecast period. For instance:

In July 2021 , Benteler International, a German metal processing specialist, launched a new door concept that eliminated the need for a B-pillar. The product is lighter than existing products in the market and offers improved material and safety features. The new product not only makes mobility light, safer and sustainable, but also makes vehicles more convenient and simplifies vehicle entry.

, Benteler International, a German metal processing specialist, launched a new door concept that eliminated the need for a B-pillar. The product is lighter than existing products in the market and offers improved material and safety features. The new product not only makes mobility light, safer and sustainable, but also makes vehicles more convenient and simplifies vehicle entry. In July 2019 , metal automotive components maker Gestamp Automoción opened a new production facility in Nitra, Slovakia , with an aim to improve production of aluminum automotive parts.

Leading players operating in Automotive Body in White Market profiled by FMI include:

Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH

Voestalpine AG

Benteler International

CIE Automotive

JBM Auto

ThyssenKrupp AG

Gestamp Automocion

Magna International Inc.

Dura Automotive Systems

Martinrea International Inc.

Autokiniton Global Group Multimatic Inc.

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

H-One Co., Ltd

Shiloh Industries

More Insights on FMI's Automotive Body in White Market

The latest market study on the automotive body in white market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global automotive body in white market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product:

Body Structure

Bumper Beam



Crossmember



Roof Frame



Cross Car Beam



Others

Body Component

Quarter Panel



Floor Panel



Rocker Panel

Chassis

Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Automotive Body in White Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into automotive body in white market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automotive body in white market between 2021 and 2031

Automotive body in white market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Automotive body in white market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Automotive

