Passengers Envision a Hyper-Connected Future for Air Travel, Viasat Report Reveals

Report finds high-quality connectivity is key to attracting and increasing customer loyalty for airlines

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc., a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the findings of its 2024 Passenger Experience Survey, highlighting the opportunity for high-quality connectivity to support more personalized, innovative in-flight experiences and drive customer loyalty for airlines.

The report collected the views of over 11,000 people worldwide who have travelled by air over the last 12 months, revealing that three quarters of passengers (75%) would be more likely to select or rebook with an airline if quality inflight Wi-Fi was provided, while one in five (22%) wouldn't even consider flying a long haul route that didn't offer connectivity.

However, access to in-flight Wi-Fi alone is no longer enough, and passengers increasingly expect more in terms of the cost and quality of connectivity in order to drive true loyalty. One of the most important considerations for passengers when connecting to in-flight Wi-Fi include it being free or low cost (36%); in fact, the desire for free in-flight Wi-Fi is so great that the majority of passengers (87%) are prepared to watch adverts in order to gain access to this service, with almost half (47%) actively happy to do so, believing it a fair exchange for the service it enables.

Beyond cost and quality of connectivity, personalized entertainment enabled by in-flight Wi-Fi is a key focus for passengers, according to the report, with access to their own streaming platforms (71%) the most popular connectivity-enabled service for flyers. Two fifths of respondents (41%) said access to their own streaming services like Netflix would improve their in-flight experience, while a third (33%) said the ability to listen to their own music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, would have the same effect.

The vast majority of passengers also want to be able to use multiple devices to access different digital and entertainment services at any one time to further personalize their in-flight experience. For flights where seatback entertainment is provided, an overwhelming 94% of respondents still want to be able to use their personal devices, highlighting the growing trend of 'dual screening' when travelling. Almost half want to use their own devices to browse the web (46%) and social media (46%), while 29% want to use them for online shopping or to access work applications respectively.

Passenger dreams don't stop at personalized entertainment services, with almost all respondents (92%) already curious about the exciting innovations that may be possible on planes in the future. Over half (55%) are keen to see enhanced entertainment and sensory in-flight experiences – including panoramic, floor-to-ceiling windows; mixed reality windows displaying digital information about passing landmarks; and VR entertainment systems on immersive, wrap-around seatback screens, while 51% want services that improve their comfort and wellness on flights, including access to biomimetic seating that adapts to their bodies; health and wellness sensors, and in-flight spa and gym areas.

Passengers are also interested in the role AI can play in improving their in-flight experience, including recognising their food and beverage preferences (33%), providing recommended destination itineraries (33%) and even optimising the airport transfer process (33%).

In order to meet these soaring passenger expectations and lead the charge in creating the in-flight experiences of the future, airlines must invest in ultra-reliable, robust satellite connectivity to power this innovation. With growing demand for connected services in flight, those that are able to deliver the level of connectivity necessary to meet these needs will drive true customer loyalty over the long-term.

"This report is a glimpse into the future of connected air travel, where low cost, high quality connectivity is increasingly non-negotiable," said Don Buchman, Vice President & General Manager, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "Flying in the near-future will be characterized by unprecedented levels of personalization and choice within a more technologically advanced environment – all of which can only be enabled by highly robust, reliable connectivity.

"The airlines that are the first and fastest to embrace this direction of travel are likely to enjoy considerable commercial advantage and customer loyalty as a result. By harnessing the power of high-speed, reliable connectivity, we can unlock a new era of passenger experience with our airline partners – those that ignore this, risk getting left behind."

Shelli Brunswick, futurist and innovation expert, added: "The future of the in-flight experience is about crafting adaptable, immersive spaces that transform each journey into a personalized escape. Connectivity is foundational to this; delivering seamless high-speed, stable connections that support passengers' needs for productivity, entertainment, and real-time engagement.

"To meet escalating passenger expectations, airlines can draw inspiration from the space sector, where technology has transformed operational efficiency and human-centered design in extreme environments. Through strategic upgrades, airlines can elevate passenger satisfaction and build loyalty, creating a new standard for the in-flight journey and positioning airlines as platforms for continuous digital experience. Leveraging such innovations will enable airlines to remain competitive in a digital-first travel market, turning flights into transformative, tech-enhanced experiences that set a benchmark in the aviation industry."

About the 2024 Passenger Experience Survey

You can download the full report here: https://www.viasat.com/perspectives/aviation/2024/passenger-experience-survey-2024/

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to passenger expectations for the future and expected performance of Viasat in-flight connectivity and services..Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.