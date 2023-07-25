Passerelle Partners Adds Chief Operating Officer Amid Significant Business Growth

News provided by

Passerelle Partners

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Industry veteran joins as COO to bolster the firm's commitment to industry, clients and partners

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passerelle Partners, a boutique insurance advisory firm that specializes in premium finance structures for both U.S. and International clients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Beckett as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to oversee the firm's business operations, as the firm continues to grow significantly.

Adam Beckett, who previously served as National Sales Director at Allianz Life, brings more than 12 years of industry experience overseeing teams in sales management, product distribution, and operations.

Continue Reading
Adam Beckett, Chief Operations Officer
"The addition of Adam to our team is an important part of our growth strategy and commitment to the industry, our clients and our partners." said Fernando Pou, Managing Partner at Passerelle Partners. "Adam's experience and perspective will be instrumental as we continue to scale distribution, while also providing the unparalleled service our key business partners and clients have come to expect from Passerelle Partners."

"I am thrilled to be joining Passerelle Partners during such an exciting time for the firm," said Beckett. "It's a strong team that I am honored to be a part of. I have no doubt that together we will achieve great success and push the firm's vision forward."

ABOUT PASSERELLE PARTNERS
Passerelle Partners has offices in Miami, Charlotte, and Chicago, and caters to private clients as well as professional advisors by delivering creative solutions to preserve and enhance their clients' assets and legacy. Passerelle Partners focuses on asset diversification, wealth preservation, wealth transfer, and liability management solutions. You can learn more about Passerelle Partners by visiting www.passerelle-partners.com

Passerelle Partners Media Relations Contact:
Victoria Mayer, Managing Partner
+1.305.359.3559 [email protected]

SOURCE Passerelle Partners

