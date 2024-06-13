Passes Partners with Texas One Fund to Revolutionize NIL Monetization for University of Texas Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passes, the leading content creator platform, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with the Texas One Fund, marking the first-ever NIL collective deal on the Passes platform. This collaboration opens new avenues for college athletes to deepen fan connections through exclusive behind-the-scenes access and compelling day-in-the-life content with Passes exclusive and advanced features such as interactive Q&A sessions and robust DMs.

This partnership signifies a new wave in the content creator monetization space through sports. By joining forces, the Texas One Fund and Passes are at the forefront of revolutionizing how NIL athletes engage with their audiences. Over 40 of the top University of Texas athletes spanning sports such as Football, Basketball (both men's and women's), Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, and Olympic Athletics will be joining Passes. This diverse representation underscores Passes' commitment to inclusivity and recognizing athletes across various disciplines.

Sports is a microcosm of society, and this partnership exemplifies Passes' dedication to supporting all creators across all areas of life. Whether it's athletes on the field or creators in other domains, Passes provides a platform for individuals to share their stories and connect with their audiences worldwide.

Throughout the season, the Texas One Fund will deliver unparalleled experiences for Passes subscribers, including ticket giveaways, sideline access, athlete takeovers, autographed items from current and past Texas stars, exclusive shock drops, and away game meet-ups.

To learn more about the Texas One Fund partnership with Passes and to stay updated on exclusive content and experiences, visit passes.com/texas-longhorns.

The agreement was negotiated by WME Sports as part of its wide-ranging partnership with Texas One Fund to secure impactful NIL opportunities for student-athletes attending the University of Texas.

About Passes:

Passes is a leading content creator platform that helps creators diversify their revenue streams, scale their businesses, and connect with fans on a deeper level. Through personalized 1-on-1 calls to engaging live streams, Passes provides creators with the tools and support they need to thrive in today's digital landscape.

About Texas One Fund:

The Texas One Fund is the official NIL collective of UT Athletics that supports student-athlete opportunities. We bring together student-athletes from both men's and women's sports, fans, sponsors, and charitable organizations to enhance student's personal and professional development.

