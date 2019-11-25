PassFab 4WinKey Released Version 7.0.0 with Brand New UI and All-in-One Feature

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PassFab 4WinKey has just launched a new version. The product is newly designed with collection of all features in one package, allowing users to choose what feature to buy flexibly. 4WinKey is a Windows password recovery tool that can help to burn Windows bootable disk and remove Windows passwords quickly and easily without reinstalling system.

"This is the best and wonderful Windows password reset tool that I have met," said Aria Smith, a user of PassFab software. "I lost my Gateway laptop Windows 10 login password and have no way to open it. My friend suggests this 4WinKey to me, I trust him and purchase it. I love the blue user interface and it doesn't let me down. It resets my login password successfully. The most important is that I don't lose any data."

Key features of PassFab 4WinKey:

1. Recover Windows Password

Remove local Windows administrator password, domain password or local guest password

Reset your Windows / Microsoft account login password to regain access to your locked PC

Delete old Windows administrator or local account

Create a new Windows administrator account

2. Create A Bootable Disk

Easily make a bootable password reset disk CD/DVD with the ISO image file

Fast create a bootable flash drive with USB for more convenient

Support new computers which are equipped with new UEFI BIOS

Support Mac computer installed with Windows system

Price and Availability:

4winKey trial version supports to burn Windows bootable disk freely. The official licenses which include Standard, Professional, Enterprise and Ultimate will help to remove Windows password, reset Windows/Microsoft accounts password, create and delete Windows account. Get the Windows version for only $19.50.

Download and start to recover your lost password, please visit: https://www.passfab.com/purchase.html

About PassFab Software

PassFab is a leading password recovery tools developer. It has developed a series of excellent password recovery software to help police agencies, state, local government agencies, IT and forensic professionals and tens of thousands business and private users solve their password problems. Information: https://www.passfab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passfab/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PassFab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjSQ_XuegEnG7_aU6jDObfA

Video: https://youtu.be/qL7SLx9UhcE

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com



SOURCE PassFab

Related Links

https://www.passfab.com

