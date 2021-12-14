PassFab Announces Big Sale for Christmas & New Year

"Here at PassFab, we take great pride in developing productivity tools for your work and business needs, and our utility solutions are designed to save the day, especially when you can't unlock one of the many devices you use in your everyday life," said the spokesperson of PassFab, while talking about the company. "2021 has been a great year for PassFab, and we are excited to welcome 2022 with enriched passion and dedication," he added. PassFab was founded in 2010 and it has more than 500 million users worldwide and more than 1,980,000 downloads globally.

In this special promotion for Christmas and New Year, PassFab has introduced several exciting offers but the most amazing of them is its 100% Win a Prize offer. Anyone can randomly get a free product from PassFab in this offer by simply sharing an activity to their social media and playing a game by entering their valid email address to get a prize.

Another amazing offer launched on this Christmas and New Year Promotion by PassFab is the Buy One Get One Free offer. In this amazing offer, anyone can Buy PassFab iPhone Unlocker and Get PassFab iOS Password Manager FREE. In addition to that, anyone can also Buy PassFab 4WinKey Standard and Get Product Key Recovery FREE. From unlocking an iPhone to getting access to mainstream password protected office utilities, PassFab is a universally recognized and trusted name.

Last but not the least is the iconic discount offer by PassFab in this Christmas and New Year Promotion. In this offer, anyone can get Up to 70% OFF for PassFab Products and enjoy the perks of these products for life. From using PassFab for Word to enjoying PassFab for PPT, this flat 70% discount will make life easier for many professionals around the world.

For more information, please click the links below:

https://www.passfab.com/sales-promotion.html

About PassFab

PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.

