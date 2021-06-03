PassFab Releases Screen Recorder to Record Any Screen on Computer

"We are pleased to announce the launch of PassFab Screen Recorder for everyone, and we are grateful to our growing number of users for their overwhelming response to all our PassFab products and tools," said the CEO of PassFab, while talking about the software. "PassFab Screen Recorder is being launched as the best screen recording software in the market, and we are offering a trial version on our website so that our valued users can test the software by themselves for free," he added.

Main Features

1. Picture in Picture

PassFab Screen Recorder can record your webcam and your computer screen simultaneously. With this function, the reaction of making game commentary and entertainment videos becomes easier. This tool compatible with all webcam, microphone and speaker devices. 16 Picture in Picture position options for users that they can customize the PIP size and set webcam and screen positions easily.

2. Record Screen

Users can choose the Record Screen mode with one-click start to record the screen. It is extremely easy to use. Meanwhile it also can edit and modify the recorded video.

3. Record Webcam

Users use PassFab Screen Recorder to capture amazing product demos that they can share with followers and friends. Record their live and share the link so others can watch it!

Pricing and Availability

Users can enjoy all functions for free but the video is watermarked. While they can also register it for their computers with a monthly subscription at the affordable prices of $14.99, respectively. The registered version has all the features of this software and does not have a video watermark.

About PassFab

PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide. The digital platform is known worldwide for a wide range of software and online tools that are being used and trusted by millions of users worldwide.

