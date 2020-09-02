Passin Associates Awarded Contract by the U.S. Army Medical Command

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Passin, FACEHP, CHCP, President and CEO of Steve Passin & Associates, is pleased to announce that Passin Associates, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has received a contract from the U.S. Army Medical Command to support its reaccreditation as a provider of continuing medical education (CME).

CME-accredited providers certify educational activities for category 1 credit of the American Medical Association's Physician's Recognition Award ("AMA PRA"). The AMA PRA is utilized in the United States by state licensing boards and boards of medical specialties to re-license physicians and re-certify them in their areas of specialty.

Passin Associates has been pleased to support the Army's program of CME for almost 20 years.

Passin Associates is one of the oldest consulting firms with a dedicated team of educationalists in the United States to provide support for providers of CME — including governments, hospitals and hospital systems, academic institutions, specialty societies and education companies — in achieving their educational goals, accreditation and reaccreditation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and Interprofessional Joint Accreditation.

In announcing this award, Passin said, "The Army's CME Program has been and continues to be one of the top-tier programs of continuing medical education in the United States and worldwide and has attained recognition as a six-year provider of CME with commendation. Our firm has been honored to support this achievement throughout the years."

For more information about Passin Associates' consulting services for the Continuing Medical Education and Continuing Professional Development industry, please consult its website at www.passinassociates.com or contact Steve Passin at [email protected] or phone him at (610) 256-6555.

