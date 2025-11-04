Passing of Boomer, the Dolphin

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Leisure Company ("the Company"), operator of Miami Seaquarium, today announced with great sadness the passing of Boomer, a bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) who had been under the attentive care of the park's marine mammal specialists.

Originally from Marineland, Boomer later resided at Dolphin Connection before recently joining the Miami Seaquarium family after the Company's veterinary staff determined this would be a more suitable social environment that would allow for closer supervision.

Boomer had a long-term history of health concerns over his life, such as chronic appetite irregularities, recurrent inflammation, and intermittent infections, and during his time with us, Boomer received continual diagnostic evaluation, antimicrobial therapy, nutritional adjustment, and supportive care from his animal care and veterinary teams, who closely monitored his health and wellbeing.

In recent weeks, Boomer began experiencing weight loss, at which point the teams kept him under daily treatment and provided him supplemental nutrition. These efforts initially appeared to show success as Boomer began to regain weight and behave normally. However, on the morning of November 2, he was found deceased. In accordance with established protocols, a necropsy will be performed to better understand the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Boomer was a remarkable dolphin who captured the hearts of all who had the privilege of working with him. The team at Miami Seaquarium is heartbroken by Boomer's passing despite their best efforts to support him, but the team remains committed to providing the highest level of care to all animals entrusted to them and to learning from each experience to further advance marine mammal wellbeing.

The Dolphin Company and Miami Seaquarium extend their heartfelt appreciation to the veterinary professionals, trainers, and animal care staff who devoted themselves to Boomer's care, as well as to the community for their continued compassion and support during this difficult time.

ABOUT THE DOLPHIN COMPANY

The Dolphin Company is an aquatic park operator with a global presence, operating 30 parks and dolphin habitats in 8 countries, focusing on interactive experiences with marine mammals and promoting environmental stewardship through education and conservation efforts.

Leisure Investments Holdings LLC is the parent company of The Dolphin Company who are in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. Additional information about the Chapter 11 filing, including court documents, can be found at (https://www.veritaglobal.net/dolphinco); or by calling 888-733-1434 (U.S./Canada) or 310-751-2633 (International).

SOURCE Leisure Investments Holdings LLC, et al. (The Dolphin Company)