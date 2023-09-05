Passing of Randall Oliphant
Franco-Nevada Corporation
05 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Board member Randall Oliphant on September 1, 2023. Mr. Oliphant was a founding director of Franco-Nevada at its initial public offering in 2007 and played a key role in the Company's growth and success over the past 16 years. He will be greatly missed by all at Franco-Nevada.
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
