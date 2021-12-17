Passion 4 K.I.D.S. Makes Donations Plea for Young Children of San Diego Dad Killed in Tragic Car Accident

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Joseph F. Ghio, was tragically killed in San Diego in a fatal car crash and taken way too early from his wonderful children, Jemma, 11, and Joe Jr., 5. They were the light of his life and the love between them was enormous. In addition, their mom is battling breast cancer.

Passion 4 K.I.D.S.' founders, Charles and Linda Van Kessler, are helping the family navigate the challenges of the future for Jemma and Joe Jr. This includes raising funds for the children's education and benefit.

Jemma and Joe, Jr. with their beloved dad, Joe

The Van Kesslers, along with a member of the Ghio family, would be grateful for any interviews they can be part of to share this heartbreaking story, especially at Christmastime.

Joe was deeply committed to his children's education. Jemma is enrolled at The Rock Academy and Joe Jr. just started at Saint Charles Borromeo Academy.

Joe loved life and was a legend in his Point Loma/Ocean Beach, San Diego community. Whether lifeguarding, teaching youngsters to surf, giving jet ski tours or waiting tables to make ends meet, Joe was a kind and helpful presence that so many in the community loved.

Every dollar raised will be used for the children's exclusive benefit. Every donation is greatly appreciated. No amount is too small. To make a tax-deductible donation, go to www.passion4kids.org and click on donate. In the special instructions area of the donation form, write "Ghio Kids".

Thank you for your kindness in helping these beautiful, heartbroken children in our community.

(Link to his obituary https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sandiegouniontribune/name/joseph-ghio-obituary?id=31846591)

Founded by Charles and Linda Van Kessler, Encinitas-based Passion 4 K.I.D.S. (Kids In Desperate Situations) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charity dealing with handicapped, neglected, abandoned, abused and underprivileged children of any race, color and creed as well as children in acute, life-threatening, emergency situations in the United States. These are the "forgotten" children whose young lives have been turned upside down, that fall through the cracks with little or no insurance or government programs available to help them.

Passion 4 K.I.D.S. is best recognized for its work with Baby Izaiah. Charles Van Kessler understands suffering as a child as he was raised in a state-run orphanage in Amsterdam, Holland during World War II where he endured abuse of every kind and malnutrition after his family was snatched away in front of him at age 2 by the Nazis. Passion 4 K.I.D.S. is a family run charity that works hands on daily with the children it is honored to serve. In addition to receiving a Proclamation from the City of San Diego, Passion 4 K.I.D.S. also received a Certificate of Recognition for its work by the California State Legislature as well as by the U.S. Congress through Congressman Darrell Issa. They were recently featured in Forbes.com and were the recipients of the California Heroes Award.

Passion 4 K.I.D.S. has helped more than 1000 children in the San Diego community and thousands more around the world. No salaries or overhead are taken out of any donations. www.passion4kids.org

Contact: Linda Van Kessler

[email protected] or 760-518-2780

