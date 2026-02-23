Passion and Zen: A New Book Shows How Boundaries and Integrity Build Sustainable Resilience

A new book offers a reflective and practical guide for navigating burnout, boundaries, and life transitions through story, journal prompts, and lived experience.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After building a seven–figure company while solo parenting and responding to global disasters, Angela Devlen learned that resilience isn't about being strong enough to endure—it's about building a foundation that can actually sustain you. Her new book, Passion and Zen: Designing a Life on Your Own Terms , offers that blueprint for reclaiming agency, self–trust, and healthier relationships in an era of burnout.

Angela Devlen Passion and Zen Book Cover

Recent data highlights the scale of the issue: nearly three–quarters of U.S. adults reported moderate to very high stress levels in 2025, marking a six–year peak in emotional strain. At the same time, historically high levels of burnout symptoms such as fatigue, detachment, and overwhelm are being reported across age groups—reflecting stress that extends far beyond any single role or job.

Unlike most memoir–style personal development books, Passion and Zen draws on real stories from high–stakes environments—including healthcare systems under pressure, disaster response, solo parenting, and entrepreneurial risk—where resilience is not theoretical. Devlen's life arc gives the book its credibility: from hitchhiking with 17 to her name, to building a multiple seven–figure company while a single parent. These experiences anchor the book in scenarios readers can recognize and relate to.

"When we look at someone who's 'strong,' it's often because they've sacrificed their own well–being to keep going," said Devlen. "But strength and resilience are not the same thing. This book is about setting boundaries with intention, making choices that align with who you are, and building a life that sustains you instead of depleting you."

Each chapter blends narrative with structured reflection, using real situations from Devlen's personal and professional life to illustrate how boundaries, integrity, and nervous–system awareness shape long–term resilience. Journal prompts and exercises help readers apply the lessons to their own lives, making the book both a companion and a tool.

The book focuses on:

Recognizing how self–sacrifice and blurred boundaries drain long–term resilience

Seeing what resilience looks like in real crises—from healthcare and disaster response to solo parenting

Practical, story–driven lessons from high–stakes environments

Actionable exercises that turn insight into choices that honor your values

Rather than positioning itself as a traditional memoir or introductory self–help book, Passion and Zen builds on the foundation of Devlen's first book, Grit and Grace , which introduced the five pillars of resilience. This new work moves from awareness into application—asking readers, whether or not they've read the first book, to consider how they honor their own agency and how they create healthy, loving, and safe connections with the people they live, love, and work with, so they can sustain lives and careers shaped by passion rather than depletion.

Passion and Zen: Designing a Life on Your Own Terms is available now on Amazon in hardcover and ebook formats. Learn more at: https://angeladevlen.com.

Angela Devlen is available for media interviews, podcast conversations, and speaking engagements on resilience, burnout, and designing a life on your own terms.

About the Author

Angela Devlen is an impact investor, author, and multi–disciplinary founder working at the intersection of resilience, healthcare, and technology. She is the founder of Meridian Ventures , where she advises leaders and organizations navigating high–stakes change.

Previously, Devlen founded and led Wakefield Brunswick for 15 years, advising healthcare organizations on risk and transformation. Her work has included global health initiatives and disaster response, and she serves on multiple boards and is the current Executive Director of The Dysautonomia Project. Angela is also the author of Grit and Grace: A Journey Toward Resilience.

Media Contact

Angela Devlen

[email protected]

+1 (813) 738-8385

https://angeladevlen.com

SOURCE Angela Devlen