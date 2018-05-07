Passion For Radio-Controlled Cars Leads Florida Man To New Career

Merriman is hardworking, bright and outgoing. Although he has limited speech capabilities, he communicates well using a few words, some gestures and a cell phone for texting. But after graduating from high school, he struggled to find work. He was referred to the Gulfstream Goodwill Industries (West Palm Beach, FL) Supported Employment Program in 2010, where he developed a résumé and learned interviewing skills.

For his first job, Merriman worked at a hunting lodge, cleaning rooms and maintaining the grounds. It was a seasonal position, and he wanted to find something more permanent. His Goodwill job coach noticed that he loved to spend his spare time visiting a hobby shop, where he learned to build and race radio-controlled cars.

The Goodwill team contacted the store's owner and asked if she would consider hiring Merriman. Two years later, he's now working full time at Big Lake Hobbies, where he repairs cars, helps frame artwork, maintains the store and assists customers.

"He's developed a very keen sense of how our operations work. He's always there, ready to help, oftentimes anticipating what I may need and taking care of it before I even have to ask," said Kathie Papasso, owner of Big Lake Hobbies. "When I host private art lessons, he will prepare the area ahead of time and have everything in place, ready for the lesson. Michael loves working here and we sincerely love having him here."

Papasso encouraged Merriman to pick up a paintbrush and try painting himself. With his eye for color, and attention to detail, he was a quick study. He began displaying and selling his artwork at the store, and has won several awards in local competitions.

"Michael is a person living with cerebral palsy, presenting him physical, social and other challenges every single day, but he does not let that define him," said Susan Bykofsky, general manager at Gulfstream Goodwill Industries. "He approaches each day with optimism, determination and a commitment to achieve personally and professionally."

"All Michael needed was an opportunity to show how smart and industrious and talented he is," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "He has taken the first steps on a path to reaching his full potential. Through our job training and placement services, the Goodwill network strives to provide the kind of support that connects capable people like Michael to employers who value their skills."

Asked what he sees in his future, Merriman said he wants to be an artist and own his own business.

The Goodwill Industries International (GII) Kenneth Shaw Graduate of the Year award recognizes an outstanding person with a disability or disadvantaging condition who completed a Goodwill Industries® career services program and is competitively employed by a non-Goodwill employer.

