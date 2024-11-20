"Passion Over Age": The 2024 Subculture Field Guide Urges Marketers to Embrace "Niche Over the Norm"

Horizon Media's report provides in-depth analysis on seven new cross-generational subcultures; outlines how brands can connect with consumers beyond traditional demographics

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passions transcend age boundaries when it comes to advertising and marketing that deeply engage consumers, according to Horizon Media's latest report, "The 2024 Subculture Field Guide: A Marketer's Manual for Following the Niche Over the Norm," which reveals a seismic shift in consumer behavior and marketing strategy.

Snackers Sphere of Influence

The third edition of the annual consumer insights study, conducted and released today by Horizon Media's WHY Group, the agency's intelligence center of excellence, demonstrates that traditional demographic-based marketing is no longer effective in reaching diverse and interconnected consumers.

This year's report marks a break with previous studies by focusing on subcultural identities rather than age groups. The report identifies seven new cross-generational subcultures across distinct categories: Sports, Wellness, Finance, Travel, Petcare, Food, and Self-Expression.

Each of these categories represents who people are as consumers at a clearer, deeper level than age, location, and socioeconomic status tend to reveal. Overall, this shift in marketing analysis reflects a broader trend of people seeking connection and identity through shared experiences and values that generates new conversations marketers can actively participate in.

"For decades, marketers have relied on broad age-based categories like Gen Z, Millennials, or Boomers to identify and reach potential consumers and loyal shoppers," said Maxine Gurevich, SVP, Cultural Intelligence of Horizon Media's WHY Group. "But today, the era of demos is over. Our data reveals that people aren't bound by the year they were born — they're bound by what they love."

Key findings from the report include:

85% of U.S. adults gravitate toward hobbies and passions that transcend age, highlighting the crucial role of subcultures in defining identity.

People are 6.5x more likely to choose a brand that aligns with their interests over a well-known brand that does not.

69% of adults are more influenced to buy a new product from someone who shares the same interests versus someone of the same age.

At a moment when the media is intensely polarized, Horizon Media's report shows how brands can surmount divisions and reach consumers in their most receptive, positive mindsets.

"Our latest Field Guide marks a pivotal moment in marketing strategy," added Gurevich. "Passions and interests say much more about a consumer than traditionally broad categorizations like age and location. Brands that can reflect and tap into these subcultures will find a greater depth of engagement and loyalty than other kinds of signifiers."

The report identifies seven new cross-generational subcultures across distinct categories:

Dirt Trackers (Sports): Embracing small-town pride and adrenaline in dirt track racing. 46% of US adults have streamed or attended a live dirt track race. Biohackers (Wellness): Optimizing health through science and technology. 70% of US adults say they are always on the lookout for products and experiences that help them live longer. F.I.R.E Fighters (Finance): Aiming for early retirement through frugality and disciplined investing. 73% of US adults believe that aggressive saving and investing is the key to achieving personal freedom. Dark Tourists (Travel): Exploring forgotten and decaying places with a fascination for history's darker corners. Nearly half (47%) of US adults would rather explore a crumbling ghost town than visit a five-star resort. Extreme Paw-rents (Petcare): Devoted to pampering pets as part of a lavish lifestyle. Pet owners report spending 30% of their discretionary income on pampering their pets. Professional Snackers (Food): Exploring new flavors and cultural innovations through snacking. 53% of US adults have impulse-purchased a new snack because of something they saw on social media. Free-Wheelers (Self-Expression): Reviving roller skating culture with creativity and flair. 43% of US adults agree, "Seeing different generations embrace roller skating motivates me to continue the practice." For Black adults 18+, this jumps to 62%.

"The subcultures we've uncovered reveal a fascinating blend of seemingly contradictory passions," added Gurevich. "This panoply of self-defining interests, cutting across demographics, income levels, and political beliefs, presents a crucial opportunity for marketers."

A Strategic Blueprint for Marketers

Horizon's report guides marketers in shifting from demographic-based consumer targeting to passion-driven engagement.

For categories like Sports (Dirt Trackers) and Self-Expression (Free-Wheelers), authenticity and community are key. Brands should highlight local traditions, family bonds, and cultural heritage. Dirt Trackers value the gritty, hands-on aspect of their sport, while Free-Wheelers blend nostalgia with modern trends, emphasizing cultural relevance.

In Wellness (Biohackers) and Finance (F.I.R.E Fighters), brands should focus on progress, data insights, and long-term value. Biohackers seek cutting-edge science and accessible wellness solutions, while F.I.R.E Fighters prioritize ROI, transparency, and cost-efficiency.

For Travel (Dark Tourists) and Food (Professional Snackers), brands should offer immersive experiences. Dark Tourist brands should focus on mystery, exclusivity, and ethical exploration, while Professional Snackers want variety, cultural exploration, and affordable indulgence.

In Petcare (Extreme PAW-rents), luxury experiences for pets should emphasize customization and style, treating pets as family members.

Marketers should note that these subcultures often intersect, allowing for campaigns that resonate across multiple groups, fostering deeper connections beyond traditional demographics.

Ultimately, the 2024 Subculture Field Guide provides marketers with actionable insights to navigate this new landscape, including strategies for authentic engagement, content creation, and product innovation tailored to each subculture.

For customized guidance on leveraging these insights for your brand, Horizon's WHY Team and Blue Hour Studios offer tailored workshops and strategic planning sessions.

Research Methodology

Horizon Media's WHY Group conducted a comprehensive analysis of consumer-generated content, leveraging its Cultural Intelligence library to identify emerging trends and subcultures. The findings were validated through proprietary research using Horizon's Finger on the Pulse panel (September 2024, n=1,000). In-depth interviews and social intelligence analysis provided deeper insights into each subculture's media consumption, influencer affinities, and brand preferences.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

SOURCE Horizon Media