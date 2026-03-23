PASSIONFLIX OPTIONS K-POP ROMANCE NOVEL "MY SUMMER IN SEOUL" BY RACHEL VAN DYKEN

Film adaptation now in development

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionflix, the premium streaming service offering original movies and series, announced today that it has optioned the K-Pop Romance My Summer in Seoul, by #1 New York Times bestselling author Rachel Van Dyken.

Set against the backdrop of the global K-pop phenomenon, My Summer in Seoul follows a young intern who is suddenly immersed in the high-pressure, tightly controlled world of idol culture, where perfection is expected, privacy is nonexistent, and every move is scrutinized by millions. As she navigates backstage politics, relentless schedules, and the realities behind the spotlight, she finds herself drawn into a complicated and unexpected romance that could jeopardize everything.

With K-pop continuing to dominate global music, fashion, and digital culture, My Summer in Seoul offers a rare, intimate look inside the industry, blending the glamour fans love with the emotional stakes and forbidden tension they cannot get enough of.

"We're thrilled to bring My Summer in Seoul to Passionflix," said Tosca Musk, Founder & CEO. "Rachel's story perfectly blends heart, heat, and the electric world of K-Pop. We can't wait for fans to experience it on screen."

"My hope is that My Summer in Seoul gives readers and viewers a front row seat into the magic of K-Pop while reminding them that behind every perfect image is a real person fighting to be seen, to be loved, and to choose their own story. I'm thrilled that Passionflix will be bringing this to life and can't wait to see what they have in store!

The project is currently in development with more details to be announced. Rachel Van Dyken will serve as an executive producer alongside Passionflix Founder and CEO Tosca Musk.

About Rachel Van Dyken

Rachel Van Dyken is a #1 New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author of more than 175 novels across contemporary romance, new adult, and fantasy. With millions of copies sold worldwide and over 25 million reads on Radish, her work has been translated into more than 15 languages and featured in Forbes, People, and Us Weekly.

In addition to her success in publishing, Rachel is a screenwriter and producer with multiple film and television projects in development.

She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and their sons.

About Passionflix

PASSIONFLIX is a premium romance-on-demand streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, bringing an empowering focus to the female gaze. PASSIONFLIX is available worldwide online and through an app for mobile, digital entertainment systems, and Smart TVs as well as Amazon Prime (US), Roku and Comcast. Visit PASSIONFLIX.com for more information.

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SOURCE PASSIONFLIX