Passionflix Unveils Tosca Talks Hosted by Tosca Musk, CEO and Creative Force Behind the Platform

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionflix, the premium streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, today launched its new interview series Tosca Talks hosted by Passionflix Founder and CEO Tosca Musk. The series follows Musk as she embarks on an exciting quest across the U.S. to meet bestselling romance authors in their hometowns offering viewers an intimate look into their lives and inspirations. The first four episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays starting today.

"I'm over the moon to honor these incredible women," said Musk. "We created Tosca Talks to connect readers with their favorite romance authors. I love that we are giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into their genius minds and life adventures to make them go, 'Wow, I love these authors even more now!'"

Tosca Talks will feature an incredible lineup of authors in its first four episodes.

#1 Amazon bestselling author Amy Daws writes spicy love stories that take place in America as well as across the pond. Passionflix recently announced the acquisition of the film rights to One Moment Please, the third installment of Daws' popular Wait With Me series.



Anna Todd is a writer, producer, influencer, and a New York Times bestselling author of the After Series and The Falling. An avid reader, Todd began writing stories on her phone through Wattpad with After becoming its most-read series with over two billion reads. The print edition of After was published in 2014 and has since been translated into over thirty-five languages and sold over twelve million copies worldwide, becoming a #1 bestseller in several countries. Todd has served as a producer and screenwriter on the film adaptations of After and After We Collided.



Since publishing her first book in 2013, New York Times Bestselling author K. Bromberg has sold over one and a half million copies of her books across sixteen different countries and has landed on the New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal Bestsellers lists over thirty times. Her Driven series (Driven, Fueled, and Crashed) was adapted into a series by Passionflix.



J.R. Ward is the author of over thirty novels, including those in her #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling series, The Black Dagger Brotherhood. Passionflix has acquired the rights to this series and production is expected to begin this fall. There are more than 15 million copies of Ward's novels in print worldwide that have been published in 25 different countries.

Additional episodes will be released this summer, including interviews with bestselling authors Jennifer L. Armentrout, Jennifer Hartmann, Willow Winters, Alessandra Torre, and Alice Clayton.

Passionflix is a premium romance-on-demand streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, bringing an empowering focus to the female gaze. Passionflix is available worldwide online and through an app for mobile, digital entertainment systems, Smart TVs, Amazon Prime (US), Roku, and Comcast. Visit passionflix.com for more information.

