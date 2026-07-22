Passionfroot Raises $15M Series A Led by Insight Partners to Power Creator-Led Growth in the AI Era

$15M Series A led by Insight Partners (Anthropic, Shopify, Twitter, Wiz)

13x revenue growth in a year, profitable, with a team of 15

Powers creator-led growth across 20+ B2B verticals - financial services, coding, marketing, design - for the most forward-leaning companies, including ElevenLabs, Figma, Replit, Framer and Gamma

20+ B2B verticals ElevenLabs, Figma, Replit, Framer and Gamma Co-founder and CEO Jen Phan relocating to New York to open NY office

Expanding talent base across US and Europe

NEW YORK and BERLIN, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionfroot, the platform for B2B creator-led growth, today announced a $15M Series A led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Creandum, Supernode Global, and s16vc. Passionfroot is the first AI-native platform for B2B creator-led growth, built for a moment when traditional channels are losing effectiveness and buyers increasingly discover software through independent voices they already trust. The company handles everything from creator discovery to contract, campaign execution to global payment, with AI unifying the process from end-to-end.

Zest, Passionfroot's AI agent, executes creator campaigns from brief to payment. It's powered by the Creator Graph, a proprietary dataset of B2B creator pricing and performance built from thousands of campaigns. Global payouts flow through the Passionfroot Wallet, giving brands visibility into creator spend that the category has historically lacked.

Built for B2B, not B2C

Passionfroot isn't built for lifestyle creators or consumer ad buys; it's for the hardest customers in software. The fastest-scaling, most demanding companies facing the defining question of the AI era: when anyone can build the product, how do you cut through and win mindshare? In that world, distribution matters more than ever, and those are exactly the companies Passionfroot is built for.

That extends to how Passionfroot is built. It's AI-native in its operations, not just its product, which is how 15 people deliver at this scale.

Profitable hypergrowth

Over the past year Passionfroot grew revenue 13x while staying profitable with a team of 15. The customer list is the tell: ElevenLabs, Figma, Replit, Framer and Gamma, a roster heavy with AI-native companies that treat creators as core go-to-market from day one. Passionfroot's creator platform spans thousands of independent voices across software, AI, developer tools and enterprise productivity, sectors that account for the majority of the company's customer base.

"With Passionfroot, we've been able to build and scale our creator program in a way that wasn't possible before. In the age of AI, you need to reach your buyers through voices they already trust - and Passionfroot makes that scalable. What used to take weeks now happens in days. It's become a core part of how we reach our community and tell better stories faster across channels." (Alex Lin, Growth Marketing at Replit)

Why Insight backed it

Insight Partners, roughly $90B under management, backing Anthropic, Shopify, Twitter, Linktree, Wiz.

"AI-native companies are bringing a consumer playbook to B2B go-to-market. More and more, they're scaling through creators their audiences already trust, and as generative engines reshape search, authentic user-generated content is becoming increasingly valuable. Passionfroot built the infrastructure for this shift: a platform that runs the entire creator campaign workflow end-to-end, with a data layer that gets smarter with every campaign. We're thrilled to partner with Passionfroot as they define the category," said Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners.

What's next

The funding will go toward making their AI Agent Zest run more of every campaign, deepening the Creator Graph, and scaling GTM in the US. Co-founder and CEO Jen Phan is relocating to New York to lead that expansion, while product and engineering stay anchored in Berlin and the company will be opening a third office in São Paulo for customer success and engineering. Passionfroot is hiring across all three.

"We're entering the era of the B2B creator economy, and it's moving faster than anyone expected," said Jen Phan, Co-founder and CEO of Passionfroot. "The more AI floods the world with content, the more the trusted human voices - the domain experts and tastemakers people actually listen to - matter. Our job is to make reaching them as measurable and scalable as paid search became fifteen years ago.

About Passionfroot

Passionfroot is the AI-native platform for B2B creator-led growth. Its agent, Zest, runs creator campaigns end to end, powered by the proprietary Creator Graph and the Passionfroot Wallet for global payouts and attribution. The company works with 150+ B2B brands - including ElevenLabs, Figma, Replit, Framer and Gamma - and thousands of the world's most influential creators. Founded in 2022 by Jen Phan and Lorenzo De Nobili and backed by Insight Partners, Creandum, Supernode Global, and s16vc. www.passionfroot.me

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Passionfroot