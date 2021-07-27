Passive and Active Spectrum Sharing Focus of New Wireless Innovation Forum Project

New WInnForum group to focus on co-existence and spectrum sharing between passive and active services Tweet this

The PASS project will be co-chaired by Dr. Kevin Gifford, a research professor of computer science at the University of Colorado-Boulder with expertise in wireless communications, and Dr. Andrew Clegg of Google, who serves as WInnForum's Chief Technical Officer and is a former radio astronomer.

The online kick-off meeting for the project is August 3rd at 1pm ET. Participation in the committee is open to representatives of all WInnForum member organizations. Trial memberships are available for organizations that wish to explore participation in advance of joining as full members. Non-member observers and subject matter experts may also be invited to participate in future meetings of PASS at the discretion of the Committee Steering Group. To inquire about meeting participation contact Lee Pucker at [email protected]. To learn more about WInnForum membership options or to apply for membership in the group see: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum sponsor Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

