Passive Authentication Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global passive authentication market is expected to grow from USD 492.8 Million in 2018 to USD 1,535.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.

The growing demand among enterprises to deliver an enhanced user experience and the increasing need for the frictionless authentication among organizations are expected to drive the market across all regions.

The passive authentication market has been segmented by component (solution and services), business function, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The services segment is observing great opportunities among the industry verticals, as passive authentication services help companies provide personalized services and seamless customer experience to their customers. Among the services segment, the managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the various benefits offered by cloud-based passive authentication solutions, such as cost-efficiency, scalability, high computing speed, and reduced expenditure on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

Passive authentication solutions are deployed across various industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others (education, travel and hospitality, and automotive). The retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Passive authentication solutions enable retailers to securely authenticate their customers for protecting their financials by leveraging unique human behavioral factors while improving customer experiences. However, the BFSI industry vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018, as the growing transactional volumes and the increasing need to manage digital assets are expected to be the major factors in driving the market size of the BFSI industry vertical.

The global passive authentication market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America to provide a region-specific analysis in the report. North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for passive authentication solutions and services providers in 2018. The region is an early adopter of biometrics, behavioral analytics, and mobile technology, thereby witnessing a significant growth of the market. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the passive authentication market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the growing number of smartphone users, and the presence of the large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the emerging countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, China, and Japan.

The passive authentication market faces challenges, such as security concerns related to data confidentiality and slow growth in the developing and underdeveloped economies. These challenges are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Passive Authentication Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market By Service

4.4 Market By Business Function

4.5 Market By Deployment Type

4.6 Market By Organization Size

4.7 Market By Industry Vertical and Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand Among Enterprises to Deliver Enhanced User Experience

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Frictionless Authentication Among Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy Concerns About Biometrics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of IoT

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Understand the User Behavior

5.2.3.3 Rapid Adoption of the Biometric Technology for Authentication and Fraud Detection

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Professional Expertise

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases



6 Passive Authentication Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Integration and Implementation

6.3.1.2 Consulting

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.4 Training and Education

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Market By Business Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compliance Management

7.3 Marketing Management

7.4 Risk Management

7.5 Others



8 Passive Authentication Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Passive Authentication Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government

10.4 Telecom and IT

10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Others



11 Passive Authentication Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches/Service Launches/Upgradations

12.2.2 Acquisitions

12.2.3 Business Expansions

12.2.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations



13 Company Profiles



NEC

IBM

Cisco

Gemalto

Fico

Rsa Security

Experian

Equifax

Vasco Data Security International

Nuance Communications

Biocatch

Behaviosec

Pindrop

Idology

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Veridium

Verint

Jumio

Early Warning Services

Aware

Nudata Security

Securedtouch

Typingdna

Facephi

Trust Stamp

