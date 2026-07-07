Passive Capital Management Welcomes Alex Rohtla as a Financial Advisor

Alex Rohtla, CFP®, CSLP® is joining the finance team at Passive Capital Management.

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive Capital Management (PCM) announces that Alex Rohtla, CFP®, CSLP®, has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor, based out of the Philadelphia office. His background in teaching and financial advice will enhance the service to PCM's clients.

"The team at PCM is excited for Alex to join us. His background in teaching and investment management is a perfect fit for how we treat our PCM clients," said Jake Asplundh, CFP®, managing partner of PCM.

Passive Capital Management, LLC

Before joining Passive Capital Management, Alex Rohtla spent time at Vanguard, where his selection for the firm's Emerging Leader Development program led him into project management work spanning several business groups, including Investment Stewardship and Personal Advisory Services. He later moved into a role as a High Net Worth Financial Advisor, where he built comprehensive financial plans and managed portfolios for clients.

Previous to Vanguard, Alex spent close to ten years teaching high school, a stretch that included coaching boys' lacrosse and wrestling. That combination of classroom and coaching has left its mark on how he works with clients today.

Alex holds an M.S. from Villanova University and a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and a Certified Financial Loan Professional (CFLP®).

About Passive Capital Management, LLC

Passive Capital Management, LLC (PCM) is a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) established in 2007 by Jonathan Farber and Scott Reinhardt, CFA. We are committed to our fiduciary duty and strive to maximize our client's investment success. With offices in Baltimore, MD, and Syracuse, NY, PCM focuses on customer service and investment advice that improves client outcomes and helps to ensure their financial well-being over the long term.

Press Contact:

Jake Asplundh, CFP®

443.275.2703

https://passivecapital.com/

SOURCE Passive Capital Management, LLC