Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market To Reach 6.67 Billion USD in 2029, With a CAGR of 7.2%. | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market is segmented by type (Cementitious Materials, Intumescent Coatings, Fireproofing Cladding, Others), by application (Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Construction & Maintenance Category.

The global Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market size was 4.1 Billion USD in 2022 and it is expected to reach about 6.67 billion USD in 2029, with a CAGR (2022-2029) of 7.2%.

Major factors driving the Growth of the Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market

This Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market is anticipated to be driven by rising oil & gas industry spending in exploration and production as well as technical advancements over the forecast period. The need for passive fire prevention coatings in equipment protection and other offshore and onshore applications is driven by the oil and gas industry.

Additionally, the Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market is expected to be driven by a rise in demand from end-use industries like building & construction, and transportation.

Download Free Sample Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION (PEP) MARKET

In the construction business, implementing a safety and health management system is far more difficult. The safety of building inhabitants and the protection of property during a fire event will be guaranteed by a balanced fire and life safety design strategy including passive and active systems. Generally speaking, passive fire protection elements consist of a fire-resistant design that compartmentalizes the structure and confines the fire to a particular floor or region. There can be redundant levels of protection to protect building inhabitants and property during a fire if all passive (and active) fire protection systems are designed, installed, and maintained correctly over the course of the structure's life. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market

Coating, cladding, or free-standing system that offers thermal protection against fire and doesn't require human, mechanical, or other forms of igniting, replenishing, or maintaining. Coatings that provide passive fire protection are becoming more significant in the oil and gas sector. When exposed to high temperatures, coatings used in industrial oil and gas facilities expand to create an insulating layer of carbon char. Due to this, steel may continue to support loads during a fire for up to four hours longer, providing crucial time for occupants to flee the structure and for firefighters to put out the fire. Gas stations and oil rigs are only two of the places where activities in the oil and gas sector take place. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Passive Fire Protection Market.

Transportation vehicle fires pose a serious risk to people's lives and property. Every year, hundreds of thousands of automobile fires take place all over the world, claiming thousands of lives and causing billions of dollars worth of physical damage. One of the biggest risks to the security of transport and haulage trucks, the cargo they carry, and the places they deliver to is fire. The dangers are increased by long working hours, challenging working environments, hot engine and exhaust components, and other factors. A fire on board must be found and put out as soon as possible in order to safeguard your possessions. A passive fire prevention system's potential to reduce danger in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) vehicle transport was looked at. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Passive Fire Protection Market.

View Full Report

PASSIVE FIRE PROTECTION (PEP) MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The sector of cementitious materials formerly occupied the majority of the market for passive fire protection, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate over the projection period. Still one of the most economical solutions for fireproofing structures is cementitious material.

The most lucrative region is anticipated to be North America. This is due to both expanding consumer knowledge of fire safety and increasing and driving demand for multifamily housing activities. Consumers' increasing purchasing power and the government's and regulatory bodies' greater focus on raising fire safety standards. During the projected period, it is anticipated that this aspect would increase market demand.

Buy Regional Report

Key Companies:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Bostik

Sika AG

Jotun

3M

Hempel A/S

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

TÄBY BRANDSKYDDSTEKNIK AB

CPG EUROPE

Advanced Insulation Limited

Polyseam Ltd

Muehlhan AG

ALTRAD

Nullifire

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Buy Chapters Only

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact:

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24A13289&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Aspirating Smoke Detector market is projected to grow from US$ 289.3 million in 2023 to US$ 394 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

- The Alarm Monitoring market was valued at USD 42890 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 56620 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 4.0% during the forecast period (2022–2028)

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Flame Detectors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2688 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3671.4 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Optical Smoke Detectors Market

- Global Smoke & Co Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Belt Conveyor Metal Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Global Self Powered Neutron Detector in Nuclear Power Reactors Market

- Global Explosive Gas Detector Market Research Report 2023

- Global Fixed Lower Explosive Limit Gas Detector Market Research Report 2023

- Global Underground Water Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Global Portable Drug Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Global Hobby Metal Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Global Fiber Optic Linear Heat Detectors Market Research Report 2023

- Global Ultraviolet Infrared Flame Detector Market Research Report 2022

- Global Flame Retardants for Electronics Market Research Report 2023

- The global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market size is projected to reach US$ 8876 million by 2027, from US$ 4341.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/585

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/586

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/587

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports