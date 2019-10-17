Passive Real Estate Investing Company Goodegg Investments Named Finalist in 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodegg Investments , a women-owned and women-run business that helps people create passive income for their families through investing in real estate syndications (group investments), was named a Finalist in the Startup of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Goodegg Investments is a Finalist in the Startup of the Year category.

At the helm of Goodegg Investments are Annie Dickerson and Julie Lam, two working moms who set out to help other moms and families discover the power of passive investing through group investments called real estate syndications. Through passive real estate investing, families get to invest their money in real estate, build wealth, and impact local communities, all without dealing with the hassles of being a landlord.

To date, Goodegg Investments has co-sponsored over $700 million in real estate assets across the country and have helped hundreds of investors build wealth for their families.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized as a Stevie Awards Finalist for Startup of the Year," said Goodegg Investments co-founders and managing partners Annie Dickerson and Julie Lam. "We are fiercely proud to be a women-owned and women-run business, helping and empowering other women and moms to take control of their finances, build wealth for their families and live a life by design."

"In its sixteenth year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations. With the second annual Women|Future Conference preceding the announcement of winners on November 15, it will be a day to celebrate the achievements of working women around the world," said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "We're looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners next month."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About Goodegg Investments

Annie Dickerson and Julie Lam are the co-founders and managing partners of Goodegg Investments , a company that helps people learn about and invest passively in group real estate investments called syndications.

Annie and Julie both started investing in real estate over ten years ago and created Goodegg Investments to help other busy working parents build passive income so they could spend more time with their families.

