PassiveLogic Invited to Speak at Proptech Innovation Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic, developer of autonomous building technology, has been invited to speak at this year's Proptech Innovation Conference to discuss the evolving future of the construction and real estate industry. The conference will be held December 10 virtually in Bergen, London, New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Amsterdam. The conference is produced by Plug and Play, DigiLab Scandinavia and Metaprop and is free to attend with registration.

"We look forward to sharing how autonomous buildings will revolutionize the real estate industry," said Troy Harvey, founder of PassiveLogic. "My presentation will focus on how autonomous buildings affect every stage of the building life-cycle as well as the implications for creating tomorrow's truly smart cities. We will be diving into the technical detail, because what people crave is real and effective solutions to the fundamental problems in today's real estate industry."

The program will focus on two of the most prominent drivers in the industry – data-driven innovation and sustainability. PassiveLogic's green approach demonstrated 30% energy savings, as well as 90% labor savings in installation and commissioning through the use of their autonomous building platform. By bringing together the top startups in the construction tech industry, the conference will allow the world to get one step closer to a sustainable future.

PassiveLogic recently announced closing a Series A for $16 million with Keyframe Capital, Addition, RET Ventures, A/O Proptech and NREP, representing the commercial real estate industries in the U.S. and Europe. The company was founded in 2016 by Troy Harvey and Jeremy Fillingim to bring autonomous controls advancements from self-driven vehicles to the larger buildings market, with the vision of democratizing the technology so that users can design their own custom autonomous systems, without needing an engineering team.

About PassiveLogic

Founded in 2016, PassiveLogic is changing the future of the built environment by powering autonomous building systems and providing the foundation for smart cities. The current technology behind building controls has remained unchanged for decades. PassiveLogic reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage our buildings using revolutionary "deep physics" Digital Twins, and AI-enabled future-forward controls. In a world increasingly impacted by climate change, PassiveLogic has developed a way to save one-third of building energy consumption by making building controls truly intelligent.

