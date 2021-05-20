PassiveLogic welcomes Honeywell and Dell leaders to exec team

Mike Luscombe joins as Chief Commercial Officer. Luscombe will spearhead commercial activities worldwide, including direct and channel sales, marketing, business development and customer success initiatives. Luscombe is a ten year veteran of the executive leadership team at Tridium, Honeywell's flagship division for IoT and building automation. Luscombe brings deep international business development experience combined with leadership roles at three startups and ten years at both GE and Honeywell.

Kirsten Billhardt joins as VP Marketing to lead marketing strategy, corporate communications, demand generation, and overall marketing operations. Billhardt brings strong emerging technology experience from leading Edge and Internet of Things (IoT) marketing at Dell Technologies. Prior to her 15 years at Dell, Billhardt was an engineer and product planner for General Motors, helping to bring GM's first hybrid-electric vehicles to market. Billhardt earned a BSIE from Kettering University, an MSE from Purdue University and an MBA from Harvard.

"PassiveLogic is the only fully autonomous building solution at a time when the building marketplace is desperately seeking digital transformation. We are seeing an exponential rise in inbound demand across diverse real estate interests," said Troy Harvey, Founder and CEO of PassiveLogic. "Mike and Kirsten will be instrumental in managing our growing partnership ecosystem, while helping customers realize solutions to their building challenges. We are delighted to welcome them to PassiveLogic."

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic is disrupting the world of automation with the first fully autonomous platform for buildings. We reinvented automation to replace legacy control logic with real-time control decisions at the edge, reducing the world's carbon footprint, while paving the way for smart cities. We bring together the most talented engineers, thinkers, and creatives – backed by the world's leading investors – to make the future a reality. Visit passivelogic.com to learn more.

