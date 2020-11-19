PassiveLogic Wins Competitive Spot in Suffolk Technology "Boost" Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic, creators of the first fully autonomous building controls platform, today announced that they have been selected for Suffolk Technology's "Boost" Program, a four-week initiative that will bring together five innovative construction technology startup founders with Suffolk leaders, industry experts and academics to solve the most pressing industry challenges, expand their networks and showcase their solutions.

"Boost" is in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Center for Real Estate, Bain Capital Ventures, and a new fund to be launched jointly by Romulus Capital and EquipmentShare. The "Boost" program will consist of lectures and discussion sessions led by Suffolk leaders, MIT professors and industry influencers and dedicated time with the Suffolk CoLab Construction Solution Director who will partner with the startups and pilot their solutions on Suffolk project sites. After, there will be a Demo Day that will allow the finalist startups to share their technologies with industry influencers and investors.

"Suffolk offers a unique opportunity to speak to a variety of construction-related business units in one organization. We are excited to get to work with the Suffolk team and use our tools across the entire design-build-maintain workflow," said Troy Harvey, founder of PassiveLogic. "As we continue to work on meaningful solutions to bolstering the value of the economy's largest asset class, collaborating with industry leaders is crucial to success. Our goal is to enable every stakeholder in the building lifecycle with the tools of autonomy — while simultaneously addressing the world's largest climate and energy opportunities."

PassiveLogic starts with the fundamental requirement — a control system — and embeds a complete Autonomous Platform for buildings. PassiveLogic installation requires 90% less effort than a conventional Building Management System (BMS) — yet provides a whole value-chain of solutions not previously possible. Autonomous building systems can be installed ten times faster than a conventional HVAC controls system, making this transformative technology accessible and within reach for every building, from coffee shops to skyscrapers.

PassiveLogic's Hive controller augments their Autonomous Building technology with swarm networking, intelligent I/O, a "no code" user interface, and high performance edge computing. Their physics-based deep Digital Twin control, powered by AI, allows PassiveLogic to run simulations of a building's future and choose the optimal control path — resulting in 30% energy savings and allowing the platform to address problems before they occur.

Suffolk Technology is the technology capital investment arm of construction enterprise Suffolk. Suffolk Technology invests in solutions across the building lifecycle, including real estate investment and development, architecture, engineering, and construction, as well as property management.

About PassiveLogic

Founded in 2016, PassiveLogic is changing the future of the built environment by powering autonomous building systems and providing the foundation for smart cities. The current technology behind building controls has remained unchanged for decades. PassiveLogic reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage our buildings using revolutionary "deep physics" Digital Twins, and AI-enabled future-forward controls. In a world increasingly impacted by climate change, PassiveLogic has developed a way to save one-third of building energy consumption by making building controls truly intelligent.

