Passkeys.com Announces Webinar About the Benefits and Challenges of Passwordless Authentication

Join Passkeys.com for a Comprehensive Look at the Benefits and Challenges of Passwordless Authentication with Dario Salice, a former board member of the FIDO Alliance, and Dor Shany, co-founder of OwnID

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passkeys.com is excited to announce a webinar exploring the benefits and challenges of passwordless authentication. The webinar , titled "Unlock the Benefits and Challenges of Passwordless Authentication," will be held on January 30th at 11am EST and will be led by Dario Salice and Dor Shany, experts in the field of security and authentication.

Dario Salice is an independent technology consultant with a focus on security and authentication. He has held product management roles at Meta/Facebook and Google, and served on the board of the FIDO Alliance, driving strategy and investments in improving the user experience of strong authentication. Dor Shany is the co-founder and CEO of OwnID, a leading provider of passwordless authentication solutions. with over 15 years of experience in the field. He has a strong track record of success, having served as a technology leader at Gigya, where he helped power identity management for over 700 customers and 2 billion users. As the co-founder of OwnID, Dor continues to drive innovation, with OwnID serving as the leading provider of passwordless solutions with clients such as Nestle, Carnival, and Carrefour.

The webinar will delve into the problems with passwords and the potential of Passkeys as an alternative. Passwords are a major pain point for both individuals and businesses, leading to weak security, poor user experience, and reduced success rates for businesses. Passkey is a new extension of the WebAuthn standard that allows FIDO credentials to be synchronized across multiple devices. However, Passkey is not a silver bullet and has its own limitations. Our speakers will discuss the opportunities and limitations of Passkey and how companies like OwnID see it fitting into their portfolio.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and stay ahead of the curve in the world of passwordless authentication. Register for the webinar here.

Passkeys.com is the go-to source for information about the latest in passkeys technology. The website is dedicated to providing valuable updates, news, and articles about passkeys and its role in the future of secure online access. Whether you are a business owner, developer, or simply interested in the future of secure online access, Passkeys.com is the perfect place to stay informed and get the latest updates. At Passkeys.com, we are committed to staying up to date on the latest developments in passwordless authentication and sharing that information with our readers. In addition to updates and news, we also offer a range of valuable articles and information about passkeys and its features.

About OwnID

OwnID is a leading provider of passwordless authentication solutions. The OwnID technology uses existing biometric mechanisms to authenticate user's identity, providing a secure and convenient way for users to access their accounts without the need for a password. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, OwnID is committed to helping businesses and individuals securely access their online accounts with ease. Our team of experts is dedicated to continuously improving and expanding our passwordless authentication solution to meet the evolving needs of our clients. OwnID helped top brands implement passwordless authentication, such as Carrefour, Carnival, Delonghi, and Nestle.

About Dario Salice

Offering consulting and advisory services on Identity & Security to technology vendors and companies of all sizes that want to better understand their opportunities to improve their security posture. Having worked in this space at Google & Facebook/Meta and represented the latter on the Board of the FIDO Alliance he gained broad insights into this space.

To get in touch with Dario, visit jenario.com .

