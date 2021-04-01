Passport Announces Updates in Executive Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Passport, a leading transportation software company that is trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility operations announced the appointment of Bob Youakim as Chairman of the Board. Youakim has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2010 when he founded the company. David Evans, who was appointed President of the company in January, will assume the role as its Chief Executive Officer. The transition is expected to take place over the next quarter.

"I'm extremely proud of the work that Passport has accomplished in the past 10 years to help city leaders more effectively manage their streets and sidewalks," said Bob Youakim. "Given the rapid shifts in the industry and opportunities that lie ahead for the Company, the transition to Passport's Board Chair will allow me to focus on the strategic direction and next horizon of innovation. I'm excited to have David step in to support our mission, continue delivering on our clients' needs, and help them get to the next level."

Prior to Passport, Evans served as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development for Cardlytics, a marketing data analytics platform, where he successfully scaled the Company to become the leader in its space. His experience at Cardlytics and his years in investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities covering the technology, payments and software sectors position him well to lead Passport through the next phase of growth.

"I am energized by the opportunity that lies ahead for Passport," said Evans. "Our clients need us to continue to innovate to help them solve business critical problems. The exceptional team at Passport is ready to take on the challenge of driving further development of our digital platform in support of their mobility goals."

Passport has also named Keri Gohman, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures, to its Board of Directors. Gohman has deep experience in scaling fintech companies, SaaS platforms and payments having served as Chief Platform Business Officer and President at Xero and EVP / Head of Capital One's Small Business Bank. She has been serving as an advisor to Passport for the past year and will be a key contributor in supporting the company's future growth.

Passport is trusted by over 1,000 clients in North America and has processed more than $2B in mobility payments to date. Passport's digital platform is the only end to end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility. The company has seen financial growth of 457% over the past three years and is the second-fastest growing software company in North Carolina.

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency, and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities, and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

