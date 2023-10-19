Passport Auto Group Donates 400 Backpacks Through Kids in Need Foundation

News provided by

Passport Auto Group

19 Oct, 2023, 13:21 ET

SUITLAND, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As pumpkins begin to appear and the leaves change color, school is in full swing for students across the country. But even before the school year started, the team at Passport Auto Group wanted to make an impact for local students at Suitland Elementary School. Passport Auto Group decided to partner this fall with the Kids in Need Foundation, an organization that supports under-resourced schools to improve students' opportunities to learn.

Continue Reading
Cameron Hellmuth and Shawn Sutton of Passport Auto Group stand with two students at Suitland Elementary School where 400 backpacks were donated by Passport Toyota.
Cameron Hellmuth and Shawn Sutton of Passport Auto Group stand with two students at Suitland Elementary School where 400 backpacks were donated by Passport Toyota.

Passport Toyota donated $10,000 to purchase 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students at Suitland Elementary School through the Kids in Need Foundation. On August 25, employees from Passport Toyota visited Suitland Elementary to distribute the backpacks and supplies at the school's Open House event. "It was very special to see all the students' smiling faces. Their excitement for their new backpack and new school year was inspirational for us at Passport Toyota," said Cameron Hellmuth, Director of Operations at Passport Auto Group.

According to the Kids in Need Foundation, many students arrive to school without the necessary school supplies. "Generosity is a core value of Passport Auto Group, and we are happy to sponsor the Kids in Need Foundation with our $10,000 donation. We hope this will improve the school year for the students at Suitland Elementary School so they can focus on learning," said Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto Group.

For more ways that Passport Auto Group is making an impact locally, visit PassportCares.com.

SOURCE Passport Auto Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.