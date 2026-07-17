Passport Auto Group Expands Luxury Portfolio with Opening of Genesis of Suitland

SUITLAND, Md., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Auto Group is proud to announce the opening of Genesis of Suitland, the newest addition to its growing family of dealerships and the group's first Genesis franchise. Genesis sales and service operations formerly located at Genesis of Bowie will transition to the new Genesis of Suitland location.

Conveniently situated on the Passport Auto campus, Genesis of Suitland joins Passport BMW, Passport Toyota, Passport Mazda, and Passport Nissan, creating a premier destination for luxury automotive sales and service in Prince George's County.

Genesis of Suitland located at 4731 Auth Place, Suitland, MD 20746

Located at 4731 Auth Place, Suitland, MD 20746, Genesis of Suitland will offer customers a full lineup of Genesis luxury vehicles, certified pre-owned inventory, factory-trained service technicians, genuine Genesis parts, and a customer experience centered on hospitality and convenience.

"We're excited to welcome Genesis owners and shoppers to the Passport Auto Group family," said Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto Group. "Genesis has quickly become one of the most respected luxury automotive brands, and we're honored to represent it. Our team looks forward to providing the exceptional ownership experience that Genesis customers expect while delivering the personalized service Passport has been known for since 1991."

The addition of Genesis further strengthens Passport Auto Group's presence in the Washington metropolitan area and marks an exciting expansion of the company's growing portfolio. Passport Auto Group now represents Genesis alongside BMW, MINI, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, and INFINITI, offering customers one of the region's most diverse selections of luxury and mainstream automotive brands. Since 1991, the family-owned company has built its reputation on exceptional customer service, community involvement, and long-term relationships with its customers.

Customers can now visit Genesis of Suitland for new Genesis vehicle sales, certified pre-owned vehicles, routine maintenance, warranty repairs, and genuine Genesis accessories.

About Passport Auto Group

Founded in 1991, Passport Auto Group is a family-owned automotive retailer serving the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia communities. With multiple dealership locations representing many of the industry's leading automotive brands, Passport Auto Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality vehicles, and an outstanding ownership experience. Guided by the philosophy, "Your Journey Starts Here," Passport continues to invest in its people, facilities, and communities while helping customers find the right vehicle for every stage of life.

For more information, visit Passport Auto Group or contact Genesis of Suitland directly:

www.PassportAuto.com

www.GenesisofSuitland.com

SOURCE Passport Auto Group