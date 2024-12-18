Passport Auto Group Surprises 95 Local Students with Brand-New Bikes

WASHINGTON , Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Passport Auto Group surprised 95 local students with brand-new bicycles during a school assembly just before Thanksgiving. As part of Passport Auto Group's ongoing community outreach, they partnered with the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Panorama Elementary School. The foundation uses a character-building program to teach students "nothing is given, everything is earned." After completing the program, students were surprised with a brand-new bike for their hard work.

Passport Auto Group employees and Panorama Elementary School students and staff stand together after the bike donation ceremony.

Employees of Passport Auto Group assisted in building and delivering the bikes, and they attended a surprise assembly for the donation. "It was a gift to see the students' excitement and eagerness to receive their new bike just in time for the holiday season," said Cameron Hellmuth, Vice President of Passport Auto Group. Passport Auto Group is a long-established business in the community known for its commitment to giving back. "Not only did the students earn a bike, but they learned about hard work, commitment, and chasing after your dreams. We hope this will inspire them for years to come," said Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto.

