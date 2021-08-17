Passport earns recognition on the Inc. 5000 for fourth consecutive year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine released its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list , which showcases the fastest-growing private companies in North America, ranking Passport at 2,446. The 11-year old company is the second-fastest growing software company in Charlotte, with this year's listing marking Passport's fourth consecutive year on the list. Cities, universities and private operators of all sizes trust Passport's digital platform to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure to create more liveable, equitable communities.

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the growth of 172% from 2017 to 2020 is a clear reflection of the company's dedication to nurturing strong client relationships while building and launching top-quality solutions. In that same time period, Passport expanded its footprint across North America, processed nearly $2B in mobility payments and opened its APIs to allow third party-providers to plug into its digital platform.

"It is an honor to be selected by Inc. magazine and ranked among some of the most empowering and innovative companies in the world," says Passport CEO David Evans. "This recognition demonstrates the hard work of our growing organization and our commitment to scale our platform, so that we can continue to equip cities with the tools they need to help solve their most pressing problems."

Passport continues to focus on the needs of its clients base thanks to the expansion of services through fundamental partnerships. Following its initial launch in Austin, TX , Passport announced an expanded integration with Google in February 2021 to enable parking payments within Google Maps on a nationwide basis. More recently, the company broadened its offerings to cities such as Flagstaff, AZ and Portland, ME , and announced its partnership with Barnacle to improve enforcement at the curb.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

