Passport Hires new General Counsel, Chris Matton

Matton joins the Passport team following his near eleven-year tenure as General Counsel at Bandwidth, a cloud communications company. In his role at Bandwidth, Matton helped scale the company internationally and oversaw a successful IPO. Prior to Bandwidth, Matton was a partner at the law firm Kilpatrick Stockton LLP (now Kilpatrick Townsend) where he represented companies in the software, telecommunications and life sciences industries.

David Evans, Passport's recently appointed CEO , explains the strategic decision to hire Matton in planning for the company's future. "I am thrilled that Chris has joined the Passport team and I look forward to partnering with him to pave the way for Passport's successful future," says Evans. "Chris brings a wealth of experience helping high growth companies scale rapidly while successfully navigating legal and policy issues."

As cities continue to recover from the pandemic, they're seeking ways to enable people to safely return to the streets and local establishments. Passport is well poised to support this effort thanks to the extension of its services through strategic approaches, like its partnership with Google Maps. As Passport's General Counsel, a priority for Matton is to continue developing the company's partner ecosystem through strategic initiatives that drive city pandemic recovery efforts forward.

"I am excited to join a dedicated team passionate about helping cities, especially as we emerge from the pandemic," Matton says of his new role. "Passport's expertise in the transportation software space is unparalleled, and I look forward to doing my part in positioning the company for growth."

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency, and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities, and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

