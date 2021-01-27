PASSPORT Magazine Releases Post-Vaccine 2021 Travel Forecast

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, PASSPORT Magazine teamed with IGLTA (International LGBTQ+ Travel Association) to discover traveler's confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and assess their travel plans for 2021.

A survey was sent out to over 94,000 travelers subscribed to PASSPORT Magazine along with IGLTA subscribers and asked when they plan to travel, where they plan to go, how they plan to get there, and more.

Traveler survey destination responses

Key findings from the survey include:

~ 79% of travelers plan to get vaccinated before the summer

~ 58% of travelers plan to make their first trips before the fall of 2021

~ 38% of travelers plan to visit Europe for their next vacation

~ 52% of travelers plan to visit urban/cultural destinations

The full results of the study can be found here:

https://passportmagazine.com/vaccine-survey-results/

About PASSPORT Magazine

For the past 20+ years, PASSPORT Magazine has been an Award-winning source of unbiased travel writing about destinations, hospitality, and other topics pertinent to the LGBTQ traveler and their friends.

PASSPORT Magazine is a registered trademark of Q Communications, Inc. PASSPORT is published by Q Communications, Inc., 247 West 35th St., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10001. https://passportmagazine.com/

About IGLTA

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel. IGLTA's mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers and expand LGBTQ+ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. IGLTA membership includes LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events and travel media in more than 80 countries. https://www.iglta.org/

