Passport Parking app rolls out in Village of Larchmont

LARCHMONT, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village of Larchmont has introduced a new way to pay for parking with the Passport Parking mobile application. The app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that manages cities' parking and mobility infrastructures through its robust digital platform. The City of Rye, the City of White Plains and the Village of Pelham also trust Passport to manage their parking operations.

The free app is available to use at over 1,300 parking spaces across the Village and allows parkers to safely extend and manage their parking sessions remotely. With the app, parkers have the ability to move between designated two-hour zones in the area without the need to start a new session.

"Larchmont has a vibrant downtown that attracts numerous residents and visitors," said Village of Larchmont Mayor, Lorraine Walsh. "The Passport Parking app improves the parking experience by giving drivers a convenient and easy payment option anytime they explore the area."

In addition to the launch of Passport Parking, the Village currently utilizes Passport's digital permitting solution which allows parkers to manage their long term parking sessions from a user-friendly portal, eliminating the need for physical hang tags. With more convenient options available to pay for and manage long and short term parking sessions, visitors and locals can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience and the Village of Larchmont can more effectively manage its streets and sidewalks.

"Launching Passport's mobile parking app brings a new wave of convenience and simplicity to the Village of Larchmont," said Anthony Caddell, sales executive at Passport. "Our goal is to provide the technology to streamline the parking experience so that drivers can pay to park throughout the village without the need to carry change."

Drivers can download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store , Google Play or manage online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology for more efficient streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

